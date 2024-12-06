Mbulawa dumps BDP for BNF

Says mass BDP resignations expected in Maun East

In a bold political move this week, former Northwest Regional Chairperson of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Reaboka Mbulawa, officially cut ties with the party, citing deep disappointment and a sense of injustice from its leadership.

Mbulawa who has now taken life membership of Botswana National Front (BNF) says at least 1000 BDP members in Maun East constituency are to follow suit.

“We are currently processing their membership forms,” Mbulawa explained in an interview with this publication.

In a surprising revelation, Mbulawa admitted to voting against the BDP in the October 30th general elections.

He says he joined a growing wave of disillusioned party members who opted for the opposition.

“We took our anger to the ballot, and we cannot abandon the project right now. For the first time in my life I voted for the opposition party because the BDP was not what it used to be. There was no consultation, and the party has lost its democratic principles,” Mbulawa said.

The tipping point for Mbulawa came weeks before the elections when he was barred from contesting the BDP primaries.

Though sidelined, he continued to show public support, even buying fuel worth P15,000 for the party’s campaigns. But now, Mbulawa says it was all part of a strategy.

“That didn’t mean I was with them,” he explained.

“When you go to war, you don’t show your weapons publicly. They pushed us aside, and we rallied young voters to fight back.”

Mbulawa’s two-page resignation letter, delivered to BDP Secretary General Kavis Kario, painted a picture of deep frustration.

He blasted the party’s refusal to take accountability for its crushing defeat in last month’s elections, saying the leadership should have resigned.

“My immediate thoughts were that the entire Central Committee had to step down out of respect for the people’s will,” Mbulawa wrote. “Instead, they’ve stayed put, clinging to power. It’s disheartening.”

Mbulawa is said to have been among the least favoured people in the BDP due to his ties with former President Ian Khama.

In his resignation letter he mentions and acknowledges Khama as one esteemed leader who contributed to his political career within the BDP.

Interestingly, despite his loyalty to Khama, Mbulawa chose BNF over Khama’s Botswana Patriotic front.

BDP’s spokesperson Kagelelo Kentse has downplayed reports of the looming resignations.

“We have not experienced any mass resignations as alleged all over social media. Of course we have received some here and there. Maybe they are still coming, but for now we have not received any massive resignations.”