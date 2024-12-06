The wonderful women of Kuru

Art project lights up National Museum

The ‘Women of Kuru: The Gathering’ is an extraordinary art exhibition, currently on display at the National Museum’s new gallery.

The colourful artworks showcase the impressive creativity of 10 Dcui San and Naro women of the Kuru Art Project from D’kar village in Ghanzi.

According to the lead curator, Renée Eisen-Khonat of ReCurate, the initiative was founded in 1990 to empower the marginalised Basarwa communities of D’Kar by giving them the tools and space to tell their own stories while offering economic support and visibility in the wider world.

Eisen-Khonat further explained the initiative also exists to help preserve the Basarwa culture.

“The Kuru Art Project serves as a platform for these artists to share their stories, traditions, and perspectives with the world. Each piece on display is a testament to the resilience and creativity of a people whose history stretches back thousands of years.”

In her opening remarks at the well-attended launch on 14th November, Professor Alinah Segobye, CEO of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), lamented the lack of appreciation for art as a form of cultural preservation in Botswana.

She pointed out the absence of a culture of investing in the arts, which, she said has led to the undervaluation of artistic endeavours in the country.

Prof. Segobye emphasised the need for a rethink, urging both individuals and corporates to recognise the importance of art not only as a means of creative expression but also as a vital element of Botswana’s cultural identity and heritage.

“Art is deeply cherished in the lives of the wealthy in many first-world nations. In cities like New York, London and Paris, art is more than just a luxury or decoration – it is a cornerstone of culture! For the global elite, investing in art is not just about acquiring beautiful pieces, but about preserving history, making statements, and even enhancing their economic portfolios. In those societies, art is an asset, driving economic growth, tourism, and public discourse. When we turn our attention to Africa, we must ask ourselves why the same value is not placed on art in our communities.”

Prof. Segobye further highlighted the disappointing representation of women artists within the continent and globally.

She noted that despite their immense contributions to art and culture, women often face significant barriers to recognition and opportunity.

“The women of Kuru, along with many other female artists across Africa, have the potential to redefine our cultural narrative, yet they often lack the resources, platforms and recognition needed to thrive,” she stated, adding it is imperative that business leaders actively create opportunities for women’s art to address this inequality.

Two of the oldest artists exhibiting at the event, Ncg’abe (Nxabe) Tase and Kg’akg’am Tshabu, became a part of the Kuru Art Project in 1992 and 2005 respectively.

According to their profiles, Tase, 68, known for her versatile artistic skills, also creates stunning linoleum prints, etchings, and lithographs.

However, she has a particular preference for oil on canvas.

“The large-scale canvasses give her more freedom and directness, which is difficult to get with the printmaking techniques. She loves to portray strange combinations of plants, birds and other creatures like snakes and insects. The leaves, twigs and creatures in her art sometimes form abstract patterns with great appeal. She also depicts beadwork patterns and the patterns on the shaved skin aprons, which she remembers her grandmothers had made.”

Meanwhile, 70-year-old Tshabu’s work spans a diverse range of subjects. Her art reflects the traditional life of her people, as well as the natural environment of the Kalahari Desert.

“While working on her art, she often remembers the stories about the hunter-gatherer lifestyle from her ancestors. She enjoys the creative process and proclaims that it gives her confidence; that art has made a great change to her life. Apart from painting, she also makes extraordinary linocuts,” reads the profile.

The women of Kuru’s dedication to their craft reinforces the importance of supporting and celebrating the contributions of women in the arts, as emphasised by Prof. Segobye.

“By championing the work of women artists, we do more than just empower individuals; we begin to shape the cultural fabric of our nations,” she said, and concluded, “The creative industries are a powerful engine for local economies, capable of generating income, promoting tourism, and creating a sense of pride and unity.”

The ‘Women of Kuru: The Gathering’ art exhibition runs until December 27th.