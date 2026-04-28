Nipped in the bud

Cash-splashing Chivayo forced to backtrack on big bucks pledge

As the old saying goes, ‘a week is a long time in politics’. Of late, it must feel even longer for some ruling Zanu PF big fish and their allies.

A few days back, controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, announced he will be giving US$3.6 million to Parliament to be distributed among Members of Parliament and Senators, with each getting US$10, 000 for their respective constituencies.

The move was heavily criticised by the civic society and many fair- minded people on social media as it was seen as ‘buying’ the MPs and Senators ahead of the Constitutional Amendment Bill hearing in the August House.

As I’m sure you know by now, the Bill seeks to extend presidential terms from five to seven years and to scrap presidential election by the masses.

And in a clear indication that the ruling party itself is divided over the matter, Zanu PF Youth League on Monday released a statement voicing its disapproval of dangling cash to legislators

Turns out the voices were too loud to be ignored as Chivayo, 43, backtracked on the offer.

He released a lengthy Facebook statement on Tuesday insisting his pledge was made in good faith during celebrations linked to Zimbabwe’s Independence and was never intended to be political or to create controversy.

Oh well, as if he doesn’t know that he is just a controversial figure.

Unable to resist showing off his immense spending power, while simultaneously giving himself a pat on the back, the bulky businessman added, “I am a Philanthropist who has over the past three years alone spent in excess of USD200 million across Zimbabwe and the African continent on charity and other humanitarian work.”

Perhaps to save his face, Chivayo said he will still give Parliament US$5 million to support Zanu PF constituency development programmes.

The interesting part is that this latest development has shown him and his handlers they cannot have it their own way all the time.

Another businessman, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, seen as Mnangagwa’s preferred successor ahead of Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, has also apparently been blocked from dishing out residential stands to MPs as this was also perceived as an attempt to influence the legislators.

As already indicated, the ruling party is divided over the presidential term extension issue, with Chiwenga being the ‘face’ of those against the move hence fighting tooth and nail to block any machinations by the other faction.

Of course the VP has his own agenda, with his eyes firmly on the top seat.

It thus remains to be seen how this quest to amend the constitution will end, but one thing is certain, it will end in tears for one camp.

In other news, nurses in major government hospitals have gone on strike, demanding better salaries and improved working conditions.

The industrial action is now an annual thing with the nurses saying the strike was a last resort after years of fruitless engagement with the employer.

As someone pointed out, the regime is not overly bothered at improving the health sector as they know they can seek medical attention outside the country. Us mere mortals, however, have no such luxury!