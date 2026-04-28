Ethiopians’ SA dream ends in Ghetto tears

Leaving their homeland in search of a better life in South Africa, having covered over 5, 000km, successfully sneaking through three countries, the dream of a fresh start ended in Botswana for five Ethiopians.

On 28 March, the youthful group were stopped at a Road Block near Obed Itani Chilume stadium on the outskirts of Francistown, agonisingly short of their final destination, Unable to produce a valid passport between them, the men were taken in for questioning and charged with entering the country illegally.

Their driver, 38-year-old local, Goitsemodimo Tladi, was also detained on a charge of aiding and abetting the Ethiopians entry and presence in the country.

While the unemployed Palapye native has since been given bail, his passengers remain locked up on remand.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court for the second time: Solomon Beyene, 21, Efrem Shomoro, 21, Sisay Belayneh, 22, Sadamo Kedi, 24, and Abdulkerim Lamboro, 28, left the courtroom in tears as well as handcuffs.

As was the case in their initial failed arraignment, the matter was once again postponed and rescheduled to 19 May due to the lack of an Amharic interpreter.

Given the chance to address court, the accused were able to communicate their desire to remain in Botswana and be sent to Dukwi Refugee Camp instead of prison.

For now though, with the arraignment still to officially take place, the quintet will remain behind bars – a development that caused the younger members of the group to weep uncontrollably.

Ironically, in a different courtroom just a few metres away, the required Amharic interpreter was on duty in a similar case, where six more Ethiopian nationals stand accused of being in Botswana illegally.

Bazabih Humblo, 40, Ashenef Wombago, 33, Belayeneh Kinore 26, Tegeg Sedebo, 36, Mulali Disfal, 31, and his age-mate, Tagai Ababe were caught by the police near Tatisiding road block on 5 April.

Abdullah Bakiide from Uganda, as well as two Motswana men, Kenneth Kegakilwe and Koketso Radiporo were also arrested for aiding and abetting.

Their matter hit its own language barrier, with court forced to cancel due to the lack of a Ugandan translator!

“Only in Botswana!” muttered one frustrated on-looker, shaking their head in disbelief.