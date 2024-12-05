Top cop arrested for defilement...collapses in a police cell

Shamed Chobe Police Deputy Station Commander-Administration, Assistant Superintendent Othusitse Marape, 61, has been suspended from his post following his arrest on Friday.

Marape, a decorated cop who has served in different districts across the country, is accused of defiling a 15-year-old schoolgirl in May this year.

The top cop was conspicuously missing when the matter was registered at Kasane Magistrate Court on Monday.

Explaining his absence in a phone interview with The Voice, Officer Commanding District No.7, Senior Superintendent Meshack Pulenyane said Marape was arrested after a tip-off from a reliable source.

Pulenyane said, with the help of social workers and the victim, they managed to nab the suspect and seize his mobile phones.

“We found incriminating messages on his phone, showing that he may have been defiling a Form 2 student. He was then locked up and investigation resumed,” said Pulenyane.

“However, on that same night, he collapsed in a police cell and was rushed to the hospital where a doctor gave him a sick-off,” Pulenyane added, further stating that both Marape and the victim’s phones are in the hands of the police.

Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chief Prosecutor Moffat Dick pleaded with the court that the top cop be kept under house arrest until the matter came back to court on Monday.

After a brief exchange, Magistrate Chokwe ordered that the accused be barred from any communication with the victim and her family members, and to keep a distance of 100m from the victim.

While Marape is still recovering, concerned members of the public believe the accused is being treated with kid gloves because of his position in the police service.

“This man has a tainted history. He has been charged a couple of times with defilement, and in both instances, he was miraculously cleared of the charges,” said a family member of the victim who wanted to remain anonymous.

Another source close to the matter said the young schoolgirl’s life has been ruined by a man old enough to be her grandfather.

“My worry is that this man has been here before. He knows how to manipulate the system, that’s why today he’s not under arrest, but enjoying life at his house,” he said.

“He was updating the public about the fire that gutted Chobe Marina Lodge, when did he suddenly fall sick?” she asked rhetorically.

Assistant Superintendent Marape is not new to defilement accusations. In 2006, he was accused of defiling two young girls from a needy family in Maun.

In a matter reported on The Voice on January 15, 2008, the two young girls exposed the then Inspector Marape, who at the time was based at Gumare Police Station.

Marape was hauled before court to defend himself against the defilement accusations leveled against him by the two unwavering teenagers.

He was, however, discharged and acquitted.

It didn’t take long for the officer to be caught with his pants down again, as another defilement case in Gantsi brought him back to court.

This time, however, luck was not on his side as he was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in 2008.

After serving three years and unsuccessfully failing to challenge the 10-year sentence, Marape finally found reprieve in 2010 when the matter was set aside by the Court of Appeal.

Now, 14 years later, the shamed officer of the law will appear before Kasane Magistrate Thabang Chokwe on Tuesday where sordid details of his illicit affair with a 15-year-old Chobe Junior School girl will be made public.

Could it be third time lucky for the top cop?