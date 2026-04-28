Audit fever!

*Big names sweating bullets as Pandora’s box cracks open

*DPP in hot pursuit as former and current Ministers call their lawyers

A fresh political storm is gathering within the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) following the alleged leak of a forensic audit that reportedly implicates five former senior ministers—including some currently in the party’s leadership, just days before its formal submission.

According to a leaked document purported to be in circulation within political circles, the five high-profile figures are named in connection with various irregularities committed during their respective tenures in office.

Sources close to the matter clarified that the five did not operate as a syndicate or coordinated cabal but instead the audit allegedly implicates them for different roles and actions they played individually while holding ministerial portfolios.

Of the five named, one has served both in the past BDP cabinet and is still serving under the current government. The other batch that is said to have been mentioned in the report also consists of a Councillor Thapelo Sejoe of Phakalane, activists serving in lower party structures, or those with no party positions at all.

However, Sejoe confirmed knowledge of the issue. “Some members of the Madibelatlhopho informed me that my name was included in the report regarding a Gaborone City Council tender that occurred during my tenure as Chairman of the Finance Committee.”

On the other hand the BDP Secretary General, Kentse Rammidi issued a statement this week saying the party reaffirms its commitment to good governance and accountability.

“The BDP believes that the fight against corruption must be pursued firmly, without fear or favour. It must not be driven by political convenience but by evidence, due process, and fidelity to the law.”

When confronted for comment on the leaked report, Mike Keakopa, the leader of the Madibelatlhopho movement, who was alleged to possess or have personally reviewed the document, dismissed the claims outright.

“It’s not true,” Keakopa said bluntly, refusing to elaborate further.

His swift denial has done little to calm speculation, however. As of press time, none of the five named individuals had issued formal statements and the forensic audit report has not been made public.

Meanwhile it has also emerged that at least four sitting ministers will face criminal charges between May and December.

This comes at a time when two former ministers are already under the public scrutiny. Former Minister of Lands and Water Sanitation Dr Kefentse Mzwinila has been under the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime’s radar since late last year.

The former minister subsequently approached the High Court early this year seeking some form of protection.

Former Minister of Minerals and Energy Lefoko Moagi has also appeared in court to face criminal charges and the matter is ongoing.

Addressing the media this week, the Director of Public Prosecutions Kgosietsile Ngakaagae stated that the number of high profile cases on his desk is overwhelming and could exceed the 50 as initially revealed by the DCEC.

Without mentioning any names, he stated that his team is prepared and ready to take on the huge task of prosecuting politicians, including sitting ministers, and senior civil servants, and that they are going to do it as soon as possible, with or without resources.

“We are opening a Pandora’s box, but thankfully we are doing it deliberately and are prepared for the cost even if we might not currently have all security guarantees. We cannot delay justice on the grounds of personal safety,” Ngakaagae said.