Reclaiming lost ground

BPP shifts crisis meeting to Tati siding after losing council seat

In what is seen as a strategic move to strengthen its support base following the loss of its council seat in the area, the Botswana People’s Party (BPP) has relocated its upcoming leadership forum from Francistown to Tati Siding.

The BPP recently lost the Tati Siding Phusumane ward seat that was previously held by Parkie Pius, prompting renewed focus on the constituency.

The party which is an affiliate of the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), will now hold the gathering in Tati Siding under the theme: Reviving the BPP, Building Structures and Strengthening the Foundation.

The event which will be the first major leadership convergence of the BPP following the 2024 general elections will bring together the Central Committee, Regional leadership and key stakeholders to assess, reorganise and set the party’s strategic direction.

According to the party’s spokesperson, Mmantlha Sankoloba, the forum will review the party’s performance within the coalition in the past elections and realign leadership and structures for effective operation. “We will adopt a clear framework that positions the BPP as a credible value adding partner within the Umbrella for Democratic Change and in national politics,” pointed out Sankoloba.

She further added that they will use the opportunity to approve timelines, guidelines and modalities for convening Regional and National Congresses in 2026. “As Botswana’s oldest political party we will review the programme of activities for commemorating our 65 years as BPP.”