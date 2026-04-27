Drunk driver kills man sleeping in parked car

A 25-year-old drink-driver is suspected to have caused a horrific crash in the early hours of Saturday morning, claiming the life of a man who was sleeping inside his parked vehicle outside a popular Kopong bar.

The fatal crash occurred at around 4am outside Tripple-K Bar, when a Volkswagen Golf rammed into a stationary car, killing the 44-year-old man snoozing inside.

Confirming the incident, Mogoditshane Station Commander, Mompoloki Ramaphoi, revealed the victim was asleep when the Golf, allegedly travelling at high speed, lost control and smashed into his car.

“The driver was tested for alcohol and was found to have a reading of 0.34 milligrams. He has since been charged with causing death by reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He is expected to appear before court soon,” said the Assistant Superintendent.

The legal limit for drink/driving in Botswana is 0.22 milligrams.

According to Ramaphoi, the impact of the collision was devastating, and the victim was certified dead at Nkoyaphiri Clinic in Mogoditshane.

The top cop warned motorists against drinking and driving, noting one reckless decision can destroy lives in an instant.