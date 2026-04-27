News

Drunk driver kills man sleeping in parked car

Chawada Malabe
By
Chawada Malabe
1 Min Read
CONFIRMING SAD NEWS: Ramaphoi

A 25-year-old drink-driver is suspected to have caused a horrific crash in the early hours of Saturday morning, claiming the life of a man who was sleeping inside his parked vehicle outside a popular Kopong bar.

The fatal crash occurred at around 4am outside Tripple-K Bar, when a Volkswagen Golf rammed into a stationary car, killing the 44-year-old man snoozing inside.

Confirming the incident, Mogoditshane Station Commander, Mompoloki Ramaphoi, revealed the victim was asleep when the Golf, allegedly travelling at high speed, lost control and smashed into his car.

“The driver was tested for alcohol and was found to have a reading of 0.34 milligrams. He has since been charged with causing death by reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He is expected to appear before court soon,” said the Assistant Superintendent.

- Advertisement -

The legal limit for drink/driving in Botswana is 0.22 milligrams.

More Read

Golf for a Cause
Nipped in the bud
Autistic and ambitious
Gold grief

According to Ramaphoi, the impact of the collision was devastating, and the victim was certified dead at Nkoyaphiri Clinic in Mogoditshane.

The top cop warned motorists against drinking and driving, noting one reckless decision can destroy lives in an instant.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Reclaiming lost ground
Next Article The lone president
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
You dare not fail Mr President-Saleshando
News Politics

You dare not fail Mr President – Saleshando

Man found dead in rented house
News

Man found dead in rented house

Tribute to Madam E
News

Tribute to Madam E

Wife allegedly lures teen relatives to guesthouse for husband to rape
News

Wife allegedly lures teen relatives to guesthouse for husband to rape

Top prison official busted in contraband smuggling crackdown
News

Top prison official busted in contraband smuggling crackdown