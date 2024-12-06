She broke my penis

Man accuses neighbour of mutilating his genitals

In a bizarre and unsettling case, a Molepolole woman is facing charges of assault for allegedly mutilating her neighbour’s genitals during a violent altercation at a shebeen nearly six years ago.

Marata Nkatse (59), appeared before a Molepolole Magistrates Court accused of violently pulling Ntlopi Mosiiwa’s penis during a heated argument at Makgopeetsane ward on September 20, 2018.

Mosiiwa (54), claims the scuffle left him with life-altering injuries, including a permanent urinary condition that requires monthly hospital visits.

Despite the long wait, Molepolole Chief Magistrate Gaseitsiwe Tonoki postponed the trial, ruling that the investigating officer could not testify before the doctor, a key witness, takes the stand.

The case was postponed to May 23, 2024. State prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Future Modisadife, told court that the case is now reliant on just two remaining witnesses: the doctor and the investigating officer.

Efforts to get the doctor to attend court on the day were unsuccessful due to other pressing engagements.

Speaking to this publication outside court, Mosiiwa recounted the traumatic events of that fateful day. “I had just arrived at the depot and asked my girlfriend, Boineelo Kalanyane, to go and cook for me. Suddenly, Nkatse charged at me, accusing me of bothering Boineelo. She slapped me, and when I stood up, she grabbed my private parts violently. I then noticed I was bleeding profusely from the penis,” he said.

The concerned Mosiiwa added that he was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery two days later. “The doctors inserted a pipe to help me urinate, and I have to change it monthly. What hurts the most is that Nkatse never checked on me since causing this injury,” he said.

For her part, Nkatse vehemently denied grabbing Mosiiwa’s private parts, admitting only to slapping him during the altercation

Nkatse said Mosiiwa was fighting with Kalanyane and was struck by Masego Kesiilwe, the depot owner, who intervened with a stick. “We were all fighting and Mosiiwa pulled Kalanyane. When I tried to rescue her, Mosiiwa hit me with his fists, and I slapped him back. He fell, and I accidentally fell on top of him. I never touched his private parts. If he has a medical issue, it has nothing to do with me,” Nkatse quipped.

Nkatse was arrested later that night and spent three days in police holding cells.

She was initially fined P100 for the incident, but the money was returned after the case was escalated to court in April last year.

Nkatse remains out on bail awaiting the conclusion of the matter.