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Gold grief

Christinah Motlhabane
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Christinah Motlhabane
ByChristinah Motlhabane
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BATTERED AND BRUISED Sibanda (swollen face) and Ndlovu

Two Zimbabwean ‘Zama Zamas’ were given a painful reminder that gold mining in Botswana is reserved for a privileged few, when they were caught digging in the dust at Albert Farms near Matsiloje.

For 20-year-old Nlamuli Sibanda, the pain extended beyond prison, suffering a nasty blow to his left eye, seemingly inflicted during an altercation with the arresting coppers.

To add insult to injury, as well as losing their liberty, Sibanda and his co-accused, Mbongeni Ndlovu, 30, also lost the stones they had spent hours toiling in the afternoon sun for.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court on Friday, his bruised face swollen-up like a balloon, Sibanda and Ndlovu were charged with unlawful possession of unwrought stones suspected to be gold.

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The duo were hit with a second count of being in Botswana illegally, a crime the border jumpers promptly pleaded guilty to.

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Securing their remand, State Prosecutor, Semaseko Pelotshwana told court it is unclear how long the two youth have been in BW for.

“The investigations on the other charge are still ongoing and we are to send the exhibits to forensic laboratory for analysis. We pray another date be set and we are opposed to the accused persons being granted bail as they do not have the travelling documents,” said the top cop.

Given the chance to address court, both suspects declined, shaking their scruffy dreadlocks to communicate their silence.

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Remanded in custody, the pair return to court on 30 April for status update and facts reading.

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