Police’s mistake haunts Maun man two years on

A little over two years ago, through no doing of his own, Emmanuel Mokgwathi’s life took an unexpected turn – and not for the better!

On 7 October 2022, Botswana Police uploaded Mokgwathi’s picture and details onto its Facebook page, alerting it’s 484, 000 followers that the Maun native was a wanted man in connection with a recent burglary.

Although the cops later took down the post, releasing an apology and admitting the 35-year-old had nothing to do with the crime, which took place 900km away in Gaborone, the damage was done.

Even though the correct culprit was eventually caught, speaking to The Voice this week, the disgruntled Botshabelo ward resident said his reputation has never recovered from ‘the week of shame’, when his picture trended online.

“The damage is irreparable because news on social media travels fast. To date I am called names within my earshot or behind my back. People pass nasty remarks and some act uncomfortable when I am around them; they cannot leave their belongings with me because I am carrying the stigma around me, it is just not going away,” moaned Mokgwathi, adding the cops have been less than sympathetic to both his plight and his pleas for compensation.

“Initially they promised to assist, but ever since I have been thrown from pillar to post, from one office to the next without any progress.”

Ever since the police shared his Wanted Person alert, which carried his full identity including his names, age and his photo as shown in his National Identity Card, Mokgwathi says his life has ground to a standstill, especially in the workplace.

“My life is stagnant. When I apply for advertised internal posts, I do not even get a reply back. Opportunities are passing me by simply because of police recklessness and now they do not want to compensate me,” blasted the Maun man, who works in one of the tourist town’s clothing stores.

Running out of ideas and growing increasingly desperate, Mokgwathi says his last hope is for a kind-hearted attorney to take his case pro bono as he has no money to pay legal fees.

“All I want is justice. The police did me great damage because when anyone out there sees a police notice, they see an authentic and factual document and they share and circulate it on social media, just like they did with mine!”

Reached for comment, Botswana Police Spokesperson, Dipheko Motube referred this publication to a senior officer in Maun, unfortunately, he proved unreachable by phone and was said to be out of the office.

“That is the same officer they have been referring me to, but he is never reachable,” adds Mokgwathi with a rueful sigh.