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New Wings Over the Delta

Francinah Baaitse
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Francinah Baaitse
2 Min Read
INCOMING: Proflight Zambia is Maun bound

Proflight Zambia Launches Maun Route

Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) has officially announced a celebratory event to welcome the inaugural landing of Proflight Zambia at Maun International Airport on Saturday, 02 May 2026.

The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 1200hrs at the airport airside, marking a pivotal moment for the regional aviation landscape.

In a statement released on Friday this week, CAAB noted that the new service will operate on a three-times-weekly schedule, linking Lusaka and Livingstone directly with Maun from May through October 2026.

By bridging these key destinations, the airline is set to transform the regional safari circuit, allowing travelers to move seamlessly between the Victoria Falls and the Okavango Delta.

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“This is a direct outcome of the Botswana Air Access program which is dedicated to attracting new regional and international routes to foster sustainable growth and job creation for the country,” reads the statement in part.

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The seasonal route is expected to significantly reduce transit times for international tourists who previously relied on long road journeys or chartered flights.

Beyond the convenience for holidaymakers, the CAAB views this partnership as a strategic move to bolster tourism collaboration and expand travel options for enthusiasts across Southern Africa.

The increased frequency of flights is also anticipated to enhance business connectivity between Botswana and Zambia, fostering stronger economic ties and streamlining travel for professionals operating within the two nations.

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As the tourism capital of Botswana prepares for the inaugural arrival, the addition of the Lusaka-Livingstone-Maun route represents a broader commitment to making the region more accessible.

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Industry experts believe the improved air access will provide a much-needed boost to local hospitality and support the growth of shared economic interests between the neighboring countries.

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