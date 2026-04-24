Escapee claims prison guard accepted P5k to help her break out

The Zimbabwean traditional healer who briefly escaped from jail earlier this year is back in the headlines again, this time accusing a prison guard of taking a P5, 000 bribe to secure her release.

Appearing before Extension Magistrates Court for facts reading on Wednesday, Stella Sibanda, 51, claimed that although the guard pocketed the money, she then went back on their word and took no part in her daring break-out from Gaborone Women’s Prison.

It was heard that on 4 February, while assigned with 12 other inmates to wash tents at the prison mess, Sibanda took advantage of a lapse in supervision, slipped away from guards and escaped.

However, the accused killer’s freedom was short-lived, with the police re-arresting her in the Broadhurst area the very next day.

Having pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody, the runaway suspect dropped her bribery bombshell during mitigation.

The Zimbabwean claimed she was approached by a prison officer, who promised to help her get out of jail in exchange for P5k.

It was agreed that she would collect the cash from Sibanda’s son.

After the funds were handed over, the officer allegedly assured Sibanda she would be released at her next court appearance only to later tell her to forget about the money.

Feeling cheated, Sibanda says she saw an opportunity to flee and took it, adding she knows her actions were wrong.

“I was really desperate as I had been denied bail in both the lower and upper courts,” explained Sibanda, whose three co-accused in the 5 June 2025 murder of Timothy Segola are all currently out on bail.

Sibanda told court she was also concerned about her children, noting they are struggling to survive and are being abused back home in Zimbabwe after being labelled witches.

She added that since her recaptured, her time behind bars has been marked by fear and suffering, claiming to have been assaulted by prison officers who accused her of risking their jobs.

“I am not okay. I suffer from sleepless nights, memory lapses, and epilepsy, which I developed after being tortured by CID investigators. I am even scared to eat prison food,” she informed Chief Magistrate, Kamogelo Mmesi.

When asked why she had not reported the alleged bribery and abuse earlier, Sibanda said she felt dismissed because she had legal representation.

“I thought my lawyer would speak for me,” she added glumly. Her family has since come forward with the name of the alleged prison officer, which this publication is yet to independently verify.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the Botswana Prison Service were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

While the escape charge has been settled by her guilty plea, the bribery allegation has drawn significant attention and may prompt further scrutiny if formally pursued.

Sibanda, meanwhile, returns to court on 29 April for sentencing.