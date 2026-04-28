FMD nightmare

*Beef industry under pressure as FMD spirals out of control

*BVI overwhelmed as 50% of SADC region under FMD Attack

Just when local animal health authorities thought they had confined the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) within the Ramatlabama Artificial Insemination Centre, new detections have been confirmed in the Goodhope district.

With the first cases detected at the government ranch beginning of April, further cases were reported in Matasalalo, Papatlo and Primefast feedlot in Hildavale. However, following vaccinations of 9,788 cattle in the district last week, a further surveillance has led to discovery of more cases in three more crushes; Phihetswane, Bethele, and Crowsley Park Farm near Hildavale.

With the diseases continuing to spiral out of control, this has triggered a swift escalation in containment measures as authorities race to prevent further spread. While a containment zone has been created in order to confine the FMD within the district, movement ban of cloven-hoofed livestock, fresh products thereof and prohibition of slaughter remain in force to contain the outbreak.

“Emergency vaccination is being carried out, alongside disease surveillance and epidemiological investigation. The latter entails identification and characterization of the outbreak virus and its source. The outcome of these important exercises will inform choice of the most appropriate eradication strategy for rapid recovery of the suspended status, and early return to safe trade of livestock and products-thereof. This involves balancing immediate, high-cost actions against long-term economic and welfare implications,” said acting minister of Lands and Agriculture Dr Edwin Dikoloti.

The outbreak has already attracted international repercussions with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) suspending the FMD free status of the larger FMD free zone, affecting multiple zones which include 3c, 4b, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13. Additionally Botswana’s beef exports have taken a hit with the European Union (EU) suspending beef imports from Botswana from the larger FMD-free zone until the zone has regained the FMD-free status and the EU requirements have been satisfied. This is a severe economic blow to the country’s meat value chain. According to Statbase, in 2024 Botswana’s meat exports were reportedly valued at approximately P577 million.

The latest measures mark the third such declaration this year, as the outbreak continues to spread to new areas. For farmers, the tightening restrictions are expected to deepen economic strain. Movement bans are disrupting cattle sales, local trade, and export channels, while compliance costs and feed expenses continue to rise. Concerns are mounting that prolonged restrictions could have severe consequences for the country’s beef industry, which relies heavily on maintaining disease-free status to access premium international markets such as the EU.

“In the face of this unprecedented outbreak, Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI) has experienced a sharp surge in vaccine demand across the region, as 50 percent of the SADC region experiences FMD outbreaks. Requests now exceed our current production capacity, placing significant strain on resources. Nevertheless, BVI remains committed to supporting Botswana and the region, ensuring emergency supplies are prioritized for high-risk zones especially in Botswana,” said Dr Dikoloti adding that beyond vaccine supply, BVI is actively engaged in technical support in the field of surveillance and outbreak confirmatory diagnostics.

As of February, BVI had reported sale of 3.8 million FMD vaccines with South Africa and Zambia leading with procurement of 1.6 and 1.3 million doses respectively. Eswatini was supplied with 308 000, Zimbabwe with 384 100, Mozambique with 116 200 and Botswana with 72 000.

The first outbreak FMD at the beginning of April among cattle at Ramatlabama Artificial Insemination Centre has caused significant concern in the country. Not only are the elite cattle genetics at the centre worth millions but the disease control zone 11, within which this now FMD-infected is vast -covering Kgatleng, Kweneng, Tlokweng, Letlhakeng, Mogoditshane-Thamaga, Southern and Ramotswa districts. Therefore, there are fears that if the disease spiral out of control from the current source (Goodhope district) it will be catastrophic for the entire zone.