Masisi refuses to step down

In the wake of the Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) historic electoral defeat, former President Mokgweetsi Masisi has resisted mounting calls from within his party to step down as leader.

When addressing members of the media on Wednesday, Masisi stated that resigning immediately would be “irresponsible,” adding that he intends to serve as leader until next year July when the party selects his successor during the National Congress.

The defeat marked a seismic shift in Botswana’s political landscape, as the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Advocate Duma Boko, ended the BDP’s unbroken rule since independence in 1966.

The BDP managed to secure only four parliamentary seats, its worst performance in history.

The loss has fueled widespread criticism of Masisi’s leadership. Party insiders accuse him of failing to unify the BDP and of alienating key constituencies during his tenure.

Masisi, however, remains defiant. “I acknowledge the pain of our loss,” he said.

“But stepping down now would create further instability at a time when the party needs to regroup and plan its future. Few irresponsible people are the ones calling for my resignation.”

Masisi also announced that he would not seek re-election to any party position, signaling his readiness to make way for a new generation of leaders.

“My wish is for someone young, fresh, and vibrant to take over,” he declared. “The party needs energy and innovative ideas. We cannot afford to recycle leadership or return to old faces.”

This announcement has sparked debate within the party.

Some members see Masisi’s decision to stay until the special congress as a delaying tactic, while others believe it provides the party with the stability needed to recover from the electoral defeat.

Political analysts suggest the BDP faces an uphill battle to rebuild its image and reclaim its dominant position in Botswana’s political arena.

The special congress, expected to be held in the coming months, will be a pivotal moment for the party as it seeks to chart a new course and regain public trust.

This publication has seen lobby lists of those who are likely to be considered to take over.

Lobbylist No1

President: Botsalo Ntuane

Chairman: Thapelo Matsheka

Secretary General: Lesang Magang

Treasurer: Robert Masitara, Tebelelo Seretse

Deputy Secretary General: Thapelo Letsholo

Deputy Treasurer: Tebelelo Seretse, Robert Masitara

Lobbylist No2

President: Thapelo Matseka

Vice President: Mpho Balopi

Chairperson: Nonofo Molefhi

Secretary General: Dorcus Makgatho

Deputy Secretary General: Banks Kentse

Add member: Reverend Kaisara Thapelo Sejoe, Kagiso Kwelagobe, Goitseone phori

Executive Secretary: Ame Makoba