UB Hotel rises from the ashes

Hospitality guru Soutter takes charge in the hotel’s revival

The name Gregery Melvyne Soutter needs no introduction in the hotel and hospitality industry.

Having closed his chapter with CRESTA Hotels in January 2026 to focus on his own business of training and consulting for independent hotels, Soutter was forced to abandon his new venture and accept a new challenging task of leading the revival of University of Botswana Hotel under the new management of Sky Clouds as General Manager.

A postgraduate diploma in hotel management holder with various certificates acquired overtime, Soutter is well experienced in the local industry, having led some of the biggest hotel establishments in Botswana.

But with Sky Clouds UB Hotel, awaits a new challenge of reviving a once dormant establishment during tough economic times

Congratulations on your recent appointment as Sky Clouds UB Hotel General Manager, how did that come about?

I had just finished with Cresta Hotels in January 2026 and was looking to go into my own business – Training and consulting for Independent Hotels. I received a call from Bruce Nkgakile who asked if we could meet. We did, and as they see the rest is History.

Take us through your professional journey before joining UB Hotel?

It has been a professional journey of many twists and turns. I studied and qualified in Zimbabwe at the Hotel School Polytechnic. At the time the Hotel school had lecturers from Austria and Sweden so it was a tough three years of Hospitality Instruction. I started off with Holiday Inn and the Good Wood group in Zimbabwe working in the pristine locations of Kariba and then Harare. My move to Botswana was quite interesting. Probably one of the few Batswana working in Botswana on a work and resident permit, until the Government was taken to court to allow children born of foreign fathers but Botswana mothers was challenged in court and citizenship status was allowed.

How did you fare after that?

My tour of duty in Botswana began with private hotels, and then moved to Cresta Marakanelo. A short stint opening two private hotels in Ghanzi (Tautona Lodge) and Francistown (Tati River Lodge) really segmented my operational expertise. Opening hotel from scratch is both exhilarating and intense. The move to Three Cities Hotels in Kasane, was icing on the cake. Chobe and the world of Tourism was a treat, lots of work yes, but also fun. From the Bush to the City can best describe my move to Peermont in Gaborone. Intense, Corporate, structured, the iconic Gaborone International Conference Center saw us compete with the likes of Sun City, Gallagher estates, and the Durban Town ICC. Obviously not in terms of capacity but certainly in terms of quality and price. From Peermont into a world of the Caesars Entertainment Group in Johannesburg. If you have ever been to Las Vegas, you will understand the panache, the thrill, the excitement of casino environment moulded in a kaleidoscope of the Aqaudome water world, hotels and apartments, and amazing conference facilities. A wonderful experience despite the social unrest that ensued at the time. Back to Gaborone and the Masa Protea Hotel, back to Cresta Marakanelo (Call me a die Hard). More importantly though Cresta Marakanelo is a local brand and it has always been the hotel brand to be associated with in Botswana. Then the show moves to the Sky Clouds UB Hotel in Gaborone.

The UB Hotel is coming to life once again with talk of new investors; can you describe this partnership between the investors and institution (UB)?

It is really exciting times. The UB Hotel is actually a very high end facility. Fantastic rooms and food and beverage facilities. It is unfortunate that no one has seen it fit to manage and run the hotel since inception several years ago. What is truly inspiring is that the University has seen it fit to give a Botswana Citizen the reigns to invest and open the hotel and to engage a citizen General Manager. This is unprecedented.There are huge plans afoot besides opening the hotel. Plans of a refurbishment will be publicized soon, and operating the hotel as a parastatal gives huge pressure to perform and to make it a success. I believe that once all plans are in place, the UB Hotel under Sky Clouds will be one of the leading hotels in Gaborone let alone Botswana. This is the vision of entrepreneur and local investor Bruce Nkgakile.

How much investment are the new owners putting in this refurbishment of the Hotel?

Initial investment are estimated at P4 million. Works to be carried out in terms of renovations and then refurbishment will most likely triple this figure. It must be noted that Sky Clouds took over UB Hotel in March 2026. There is still a while to go to the planned official launch in July 2026.Further details will be communicated in due time.

Kindly share a synopsis of how the facility will look like post refurbishment?

We are currently engaged with architects and professional teams as well as international brands to dosing a leading hotel that will be different and more customer centric in terms of facilities and services than its competitors. We know that the design and final product must give us a unique selling proposition that is future proof and proudly parastatal.

How many rooms will it have, what types, and what will the prices range from?

We will open with 70 rooms, very tasteful with all the modern requirements and power saving initiatives. Types will be limited to Standard and Deluxe with a Presidential suite. Pricing we have pegged in line with competitors already mentioned once refurbishment is complete.

This used to be dormant, how do you plan to revive the Hotel business wise to position it strongly in the market again?

Yes. There is scope to make this facility truly remarkable. Yes occupancies in the city are depressed currently, but there are events and conferences that will boost the economy in the months leading to December and possibly beyond. Being a Government entity makes us marketable and gives us opportunity to be a preferred Hotel. But we cannot rest on our laurels. Our positioning, offerings, and service excellence must earn us the preferred Hotel status as we compete with the best corporate hotels in the City. The pressure is intense, to be better in many aspects and respects than the best. This is the vision of our Managing Director.

Eight year of closure, can you speak on the facility’s new operational model?

The facility was built as a high end hotel. Structure and buildings are in place. However, deterioration has been the enemy due to lack of use and perhaps infrequent maintenance and care. Consequently there has been a lot spent on renovations-plant, equipment, interior and exterior painting. It is a paradox that equipment is quite new (In some instances seldom used), but old in terms of years. Herein lies the challenge, the last weeks have been used running equipment and checking consistency of operation. The operational model is getting the Hotel up and running with necessary renovations. Then immediately refurbish and open with a well-positioned brand.

Beyond the primary commercial role, what does the facility get to offer UB more especially the student community?

The Hotel was planned to complement the University of Botswana. Provide accommodation for academics and conference facilities for the university fraternity. You can see this in the style of the rooms and the advanced conference audio visual facilities that are provided. The huge component, as you have mentioned, that must be capitalized on is the training and skills development capability. This is key and is well established in the operational model. This should also be incorporated quite quickly.

How many employment opportunities will the facility create once fully operational?

This is quite exciting. 70 rooms but there is a target of up to 150 team members. This will include the hotel, conferencing, outside catering, training and development facility, health Spa, and a plan to capitalize on the gallons of underground water as a commercial project.

Your experience in the hospitality sector, how will it advantageous to the revival of UB hotel?

It is always important to have experience. It is also important to develop and grow our teams. We have a great deal of knowledge and expertise in Botswana. Leadership and execution needs to be structured, disciplined but also empowering and creative. With the right team, the right leadership and hands on MD, UB hotel will go places. The team in the hotel will be young and vibrant. Passionate, excited, and keen to be a part of a National facility, selling Botswana for Batswana.

What role does UB Hotel wants to play in the local tourism and hospitality sector?

The Government has a plan to commercialize various projects that have the propensity to generate revenue. The University of Botswana is no exception.

The location of the hotel is somehow in the middle of competitors. Operating in the same vicinity of competitors who have been operational and going strong…how do you intend to make this facility different in the market?

Occupancies in the city are depressed. What spending should be done is either being delayed, or rehashed. The newer hotels – Avani, Hilton, and Hotel 430 are our benchmark after refurbishment. The hotel management brand is undergoing intense consideration. We will be different, with a unique selling proposition that separates us from the competition. Facilities and service, people focus, development and skills transfer, and exploring other revenue streams that we can do better and more efficiently.

Name: Gregery Melvyne Soutter

Date of Birth : 10 October 1962

Home village : Francistown

Favourite Meal: Oxtail Morogo and Bogobe (The way my Wife cooks it) Other than that I eat healthy and enjoy greens and natural herbs in stews and casseroles.

Favourite drink: A good red wine (In moderation)

Favourite Book: The power of Habit Charles Duhig. Why we do what we do in Life and in Business.

Inspirational quote: You rise by Lifting Others.” By Robert G. Ingersoll. Emphasizing that personal growth and success are intertwined with helping others succeed.

Holiday destinate: Outdoors, Camping in the Wild. Chobe, Delta.

Hobby : Guitarist and avid reader