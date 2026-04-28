The lone president

*Sechele wins big, but stands alone in UDC-dominated SRC

Fresh from last weekend’s election, University of Botswana Student Representative Council (UBSRC) new president, Neville Sechele, says he is ready to lead a united student body despite his party holding only one seat in the council.

A member of the Botswana Democratic Party student bloc GS26, Sechele secured a decisive victory over rival Terrence Sonny of Moono wa Baithuti, winning 1,637 votes to 695.

His victory however, comes in a challenging political landscape, with Moono wa Baithuti controlling all other SRC positions. The Voice Staffer DANIEL CHIDA spoke to the youthful leader about his mission and the road ahead.

Congratulations on your win. The same cannot be said about your party, what really happened?

The party actually did very well. We showed a lot of improvement across all positions compared to the last elections. We’ve also won one more seat than we did last year because last year we did not win anything. It’s a good building process.

How will you govern effectively with your party holding only the presidency?

The students have exercised their will and elected their preferred representatives. It is upon me to work in consultation with the other elected leaders, and I believe that they too hold the same view as I do. We will endeavor by all means to unite, even though we are from different parties and serve the best interests of the students.

Will you form a unity leadership with the majority bloc?

I will do what is in the best interest of the student community that I lead. I will work with whoever best serves the students’ interests.

Don’t you risk being overruled at every turn?

I have no intention to lead alone. I have a team assigned by the students, and we must all be mature enough to execute our elected roles without letting political ego interfere.

Practically, what can you achieve without majority support?

This leadership role is not about me. It’s about the students. It’s about the University of Botswana community. Therefore, my appeal to my colleagues in the SRC is that we should prioritise the interest of the students and not our individual interest. We will achieve a lot if we pull together and remember why we were elected to the offices that we hold.

Are you worried about an inevitable vote of no confidence?

I want to believe that they are more mature than what you are accusing them of having the potential to do. There is no reason to start off on a war mode. There’s a lot of work to do, and we must do it together.

What protects you from being ousted simply because of party affiliation?

I am not going to take a pessimistic view. I have no fear. I have been elected to be SRC president and I will work in good faith with the team I have been given.

Why did your party win only the presidency?

We campaigned for everything, which is why I think we showed significant improvement across all portfolios, even though we did not win the rest. We worked tirelessly to win everything or at least as much as possible.

Some say BDP student leaders lack grassroots connection compared to Moono wa Baithuti. What’s your view?

Our approach to student politics this year was a bit different in that we are an opposition party even at national level and we therefore exercise a bit more liberty in our campaigns. Our campaigns were more student-focused. That is why on the overall we showed improvement. We will continue to build on this foundation.

What are your key priorities?

Student welfare is a top priority. The standard of living of the student community has taken a big hit. We had huge expectations from government based on their promises. We will engage with the government and university leadership about improving our conditions.

You’re the most powerful student leader on campus, but also the most isolated. How do you see your presidency?

This SRC and the entire student community are a generation of change. We, their leaders, are also mere servants. We will walk the journeys together. We will go far together. Thank you.