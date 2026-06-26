Dj Kabila BW bound

GIMC Afro Tech returns with historic first

Afro Tech’s pulsating electric beat will reverberate through GC once again as the Gaborone International Music and Culture (GIMC) Afro Tech Winter edition returns on Tuesday 30 June.

Back after a year-long hiatus, the intimate music experience has lined up DJ Kabila as the headline act, with the internationally acclaimed South African performing in Botswana for the first time.

Sponsored by Don Julio, this year's show promises a vibrant blend of established names and rising stars.

Currently on tour in the west, having already performed in New York with Paris and Ibiza on his itinerary this weekend, DJ Kabila is an artist very much in demand.

Hailing from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and made in the mould of childhood friend, Black Coffee, the 48-year-old DJ-cum-producer has spent over half his life in a wheelchair following a car accident in his early 20s.

Not one to let disability keep him down, the award-winning ‘A New Dawn’ hit-maker has risen to the top of Mzansi’s Afro Tech space.

He will be joined in the capital by his homeboy, Argento Dust, another household name in the House music movement.

From a local perspective, the likes of: Kutlo Scope, Ms J, Kele Megano, Bo Kettle, Hapex Guru, Teaz, Benny T, Morris and Osaka Sun will light up the midweek show.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, GIMC curator, Karabo Mokhawa reiterated the festival’s commitment to createing opportunities for underrepresented groups in the creative industry.

“We are about inclusivity and support for marginalised groups, including women, youth and artists living with disabilities,” he said.

Mokhawa encouraged music lovers to attend in large numbers, noting their support helps create sustainable livelihoods for talented artists who often struggle for recognition and opportunities.

GIMC Afro Tech’s return follows last year’s break, which Mokhawa attributed to scheduling difficulties and the desire to refresh the line-up.

He explained that introducing new talent is central to preserving the event’s identity and ensuring audiences continue to enjoy fresh experiences.

“Our priority is to keep the series exciting by bringing in new DJs rather than repeating the same line-up every year,” he said, expressing enthusiasm for the winter edition, which traditionally attracts strong interest due to the relatively quieter events calendar.

The organisers have once again chosen the GICC Marquee as the venue, citing its intimate atmosphere and convenient central location.

Mokhawa feels the setting perfectly complements the signature GIMC experience by allowing revellers to enjoy close interactions while remaining within easy reach of the city’s amenities.

To elevate the experience further, the event will also offer exclusive accommodation packages bundled with premium VIP tickets, giving attendees an opportunity to enjoy a complete luxury entertainment experience of a lalavuka.

Standard tickets are set at P200, with a place in the gold circle priced at P950 inclusive of a premium bottle of Don Julio tequila.