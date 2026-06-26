Chobe’s costly conflict

Govt pays P3.61 million on human/wildlife compensation, with 333 cases recorded in Chobe since start of year

The rising number of human/wildlife conflicts in Chobe is not only devastating for people living in the region, but is also digging a sizeable hole in government’s already threadbare purse.

According to the Chobe District Council Chairperson, Johane Chenjekwa, since the beginning of the year they’ve recorded 333 cases; of these, 285 qualified for compensation.

“Government has paid approximately P3.61 million in compensation claims,” Chenjekwa told a Full Council Session on Monday.

The Chairperson noted human/wildlife conflict is also affecting agricultural production and livelihoods in the region.

To combat the long-running issue, Chenjekwa assured council interventions meant to control movement of wildlife and keep them away from farmers are well under way.

He revealed projects to erect fences around vulnerable areas are at an advanced stage, through collaborations between communities, private entities and NGOs.

One such initiative, the Cluster Fence Project at Pandamatenga, funded by Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) to the tune of P4 million, is reportedly at an advanced stage of procurement.

“While the fence covers a total of 22km, the available funds will only cover 17km. It is expected that the farmers will source additional funds to cover the remaining 5km, ideally from the Pandamatenga/Lesoma/Kazungula (PALEKA) Trust and other NGOs,” he said.

Chenjekwa confirmed the Conservation Trust Funds will finance the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with P489, 000, while the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment has already been approved by the Department of Environmental Protection.

“KAZA and the supervising consultant are in the process of engaging a fence erector,” he added.

The Chairman also updated the house on the Kahikau cluster fence project financed by Miombo Mopane. The fence, including electrification, covers 16.65 km.

“The tender has been published, and 15 companies have already come for a site visit,” he disclosed.