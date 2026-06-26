News

Chobe’s costly conflict

Kabelo Dipholo
By
Kabelo Dipholo
ByKabelo Dipholo
Follow:
2 Min Read
ON THE RAMPAGE: Elephants on the move

Govt pays P3.61 million on human/wildlife compensation, with 333 cases recorded in Chobe since start of year

The rising number of human/wildlife conflicts in Chobe is not only devastating for people living in the region, but is also digging a sizeable hole in government’s already threadbare purse.

According to the Chobe District Council Chairperson, Johane Chenjekwa, since the beginning of the year they’ve recorded 333 cases; of these, 285 qualified for compensation.

“Government has paid approximately P3.61 million in compensation claims,” Chenjekwa told a Full Council Session on Monday.

The Chairperson noted human/wildlife conflict is also affecting agricultural production and livelihoods in the region.

- Advertisement -

To combat the long-running issue, Chenjekwa assured council interventions meant to control movement of wildlife and keep them away from farmers are well under way.

More Read

I’ll die for my farm!
CR7 back in court
Perjury charges are coming!
Woman, 27, accused of defiling boy, 15

He revealed projects to erect fences around vulnerable areas are at an advanced stage, through collaborations between communities, private entities and NGOs.

DESTRUCTIVE: Elephants trampling crops

One such initiative, the Cluster Fence Project at Pandamatenga, funded by Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) to the tune of P4 million, is reportedly at an advanced stage of procurement.

“While the fence covers a total of 22km, the available funds will only cover 17km. It is expected that the farmers will source additional funds to cover the remaining 5km, ideally from the Pandamatenga/Lesoma/Kazungula (PALEKA) Trust and other NGOs,” he said.

More Read

Grief on hold
Seabo’s Search for Meaning
Below the belt
A taste for trouble

Chenjekwa confirmed the Conservation Trust Funds will finance the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with P489, 000, while the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment has already been approved by the Department of Environmental Protection.

- Advertisement -

“KAZA and the supervising consultant are in the process of engaging a fence erector,” he added.

The Chairman also updated the house on the Kahikau cluster fence project financed by Miombo Mopane. The fence, including electrification, covers 16.65 km.

“The tender has been published, and 15 companies have already come for a site visit,” he disclosed.

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Dj Kabila BW bound
Next Article I’ll die for my farm!
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
News

Love on trial

News

Thanks, but no thanks!

News

SGU to host commencement ceremony in GC

News

BDF captain’s double murder case pushed to November

News

BDF investigates donga deaths