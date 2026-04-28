The real deal

KX Legit: flame grilled to perfection

Like many, Katlego Mogotsi, aka KX Legit, has been chasing his musical dream since childhood.

Unlike many, it is a dream that has evolved beyond the realms of fantasy to become an everyday reality.

Now 27, the Shoshong-born singer is reaping the rewards for his persistence, patience which began way back in 2012 when the then 13-year-old formed Cabbin Feeva with friends, Smow and Lyrical Chaos.

Although a seed was planted, it was not until years later, during his days as a student at the University of Sheffield that KX Legit truly found his voice.

Far from home and tucked away in a dorm room in the north of England, he began experimenting, blending BW’s storytelling roots with the influence of the UK’s vibrant music culture.

“It was just something I felt I could do, something I could get better at, and so I did it,” KX Legit tells Voice Entertainment in his laidback manner.

What started as curiosity soon matured into a defining sound, one he calls Afro Rap: a seamless fusion of Hip Hop and Afrocentric rhythms, layered with Setswana, South African slang and English.

“It definitely walks that fine line of Hip Hop merging in with Afro sound, layered with Motswako vocals on top; it’s a nice mixture and sounds great on the ear,” explains the brainy youth, whose studies in the west were financed by government’s Top Achievers Scholarship.

His big breakthrough came in 2022, when his track Detox Monateng was playlisted on BBC Radio Sheffield, an achievement that opened doors to international recognition.

Since then, he has released three EPs and a string of singles, steadily building his name.

But KX Legit is not just an artist, he is equally a strategist.

Holding an MSc in Digital Marketing & Analytics, he has successfully bridged the gap between creativity and commerce.

His recent collaboration with Nandos highlights his growing influence beyond music.

“I’m the voice behind the current Peri-BBQ campaign. Working with brands who understand culture is amazing; it opens you up to the business side of things,” he notes.

That mindset has shaped how he navigates the challenges of being an artist in Botswana’s relatively small industry.

“BW is a small market, opportunities are few and far between. We stopped begging for validation, we created our own things.”

From launching a consultancy to investing in production equipment and collaborating with platforms like the Gaborone Comedy Club, KX Legit has taken control of his journey, selling out a significant portion of independent shows.

Balancing music, work and personal growth is no easy task, but for him, it’s made possible through discipline.

“Time management and work-life balance is a myth, it’s about being intentional and choosing the one thing to do at that given point,” he insists.

Career highlights include performing at London’s O2 Academy, repeated BBC Radio playlisting, recognition at the YAMAs and winning Best Music Video at last month’s Rarely Hip Hop Awards.

Now, he is gearing up for his next major release, a debut album titled To Lefatshe, which he describes as a full-circle moment.

“It’s a culmination of my story, from a dorm room to lefatshe, I’m excited to bring that spark back,” he said.

Even with all these achievements, KX Legit is already thinking beyond the mic. His long-term vision lies in building platforms for creatives and influencing policy, particularly for the youth.

“I don’t think I’ll be doing music for long, my purpose is to build platforms for creatives and influence change,” he concludes with conviction.

His fans will have to enjoy it while they can!