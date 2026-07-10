Simply unstoppable

For most mere mortals, studying for a law degree would consume all our time, demanding every ounce of our energy.

Mandipa Hlabana is built differently.

At 22, an age when many are still trying to find their place in the world, the Sekakangwe-born, Francistown-bred entrepreneur is already creating spaces for others to thrive, carving a name for herself as one of Botswana’s emerging young changemakers.

The remarkable young woman has built platforms dedicated to empowering women, opening doors for young people and driving meaningful social change.

In this candid conversation, Hlabano reflects on the inspiration behind her ventures, the challenges of juggling entrepreneurship with academia, and the legacy she hopes will outlive her…

Who is Mandipa Hlabano?

Mandipa Amantle Hlabano is a young entrepreneur, social innovator, law student and youth advocate from Botswana. I am passionate about creating solutions that address societal challenges while empowering young people and women. Over the years, I realised that many of the problems we face in our communities require more than conversations, they require action, innovation, and sustainable solutions.

And what inspired the Ntle Group of Companies?

The Ntle Group of Companies was born from my desire to build a collection of businesses and initiatives that not only generate income but also create meaningful social impact. I wanted to create a structure that allows me to address different community needs through entrepreneurship, advocacy, mentorship, and empowerment. Every venture under the group exists because I saw a problem and believed that instead of waiting for someone else to solve it, I could become part of the solution.

One such venture is Her Armour, a platform that goes beyond business and addresses GBV. What motivated this initiative?

Her Armour was inspired by the alarming rates of gender-based violence in Botswana and across the world. As a young woman, I have seen countless stories of women being harassed, assaulted, abused, and even killed. These stories often leave many women feeling vulnerable and powerless. I wanted to create something that empowers women to feel safer and more confident while also contributing to the broader fight against GBV. Her Armour was never meant to be just a business selling products; it was designed as a movement that promotes safety, awareness, empowerment, prevention, and support. The vision is to ensure that women have access to practical tools, resources, education, and a community that reminds them they are not alone.

And what exactly does Her Armour offer?

Her Armour currently offers self-defence key-chains equipped with safety tools such as personal alarms, whistles, seatbelt cutters, torches, and other emergency items. We also organise self-defence lessons and awareness initiatives aimed at educating women and girls about personal safety. In the future, we aim to expand into counseling support, legal referral services, emergency assistance, safe spaces and community outreach programs. These services are important because safety is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. Women deserve to move freely and confidently in society. While no product can completely eliminate violence, providing women with tools, knowledge, and support can help increase preparedness and awareness while promoting conversations around prevention.

It also includes a clothing line and a netball team, with proceeds helping GBV survivors. How did these additions come about, and what impact are you hoping they will have?

The expansion came from a desire to create sustainable ways of funding impact. I realised that if Her Armour was going to support GBV awareness campaigns, self-defence classes, therapy sessions, keychain giveaways, and future safe-house projects, we needed additional income-generating activities. The clothing line allows supporters to wear the mission and become ambassadors of the movement. The netball team creates opportunities for women and girls to engage in sports while helping raise funds through tournaments and community events. My hope is that these additions create a self-sustaining ecosystem where business continuously funds impact and where every purchase or game contributes to a safer future for women and girls.

What challenges and successes have you encountered while building Her Armour?

One of the biggest challenges has been building something innovative in a market where many people are still unfamiliar with self-defence keychains and safety products. Educating people about the importance of personal safety while simultaneously building a business has required persistence. Funding has also been a challenge because social enterprises often need resources before they can demonstrate impact.

On the success side, seeing people resonate with the mission has been incredibly rewarding. The positive feedback, growing interest, partnerships, and community support have reassured me that this initiative is needed. Every woman who purchases a keychain or attends a self-defence session reminds me why I started.

You also run a hair studio – how have you managed to balance entrepreneurship with your advocacy work?

Balancing entrepreneurship and advocacy requires discipline, planning and a clear understanding of purpose. The Vine Hair and Beauty Studio provides me with practical business experience while Her Armour allows me to pursue social impact. I prioritise effective scheduling, delegation and setting clear goals. More importantly, I view all my ventures as interconnected because they are all centered around empowerment. Whether I am serving a client at the salon or organising a community initiative, the goal remains the same: helping people feel confident, supported and empowered.

On top of all this you’re also the founder of PutYouthOn. Tell us about this?

PutYouthOn was created because I noticed that many young people miss out on life-changing opportunities simply because they do not know they exist. Information is often concentrated within certain circles, creating a culture of gatekeeping. The mission of PutYouthOn is to eliminate gatekeeping by connecting young people to opportunities, resources, mentorship, networks and information that can help transform their lives. We believe opportunities should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background.

So how is PutYouthOn bridging that gap?

We bridge the gap by actively sharing scholarships, fellowships, jobs, internships, grants, competitions, conferences, leadership programs, and training opportunities. We also organise workshops, mentorship sessions, networking events and leadership initiatives. Beyond simply sharing opportunities, we educate young people on how to apply, prepare competitive applications, and position themselves for success.

How has the journey been so far?

The journey has been both challenging and rewarding. What started as a simple platform sharing opportunities has grown into a recognised youth empowerment initiative. We have connected thousands of young people to opportunities, hosted workshops, created YouthVox to amplify youth voices, and built partnerships with organizations that share our vision. One of the most fulfilling aspects has been seeing young people secure scholarships, attend international conferences, start businesses and access opportunities they may never have discovered otherwise.

What does empowerment mean to you?

Empowerment means equipping people with the tools, knowledge, confidence, opportunities and support they need to transform their own lives. It is not about doing things for people: it is about helping them realise their own potential and giving them the resources to succeed.

You’re also gaining a reputation as an acclaimed public speaker – tell us more?

Public speaking has become an important part of my journey. I have had opportunities to speak to students, youth organisations, entrepreneurs, professionals and community leaders on topics including leadership, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, youth empowerment, and social innovation. What I enjoy most is sharing practical experiences rather than just theory. Every audience teaches me something new, and every speaking engagement reminds me that our stories have the power to inspire others.

Running multiple ventures while pursuing law is no small feat – how do you manage your time and maintain balance?

I won’t pretend it’s easy. There are days when balancing academics, business, advocacy, and personal life feels overwhelming. However, I rely heavily on planning, prioritization and discipline. I use calendars, task lists and structured schedules to stay organised. I also understand that balance doesn’t mean giving equal attention to everything every day, it means knowing what requires priority at a particular moment. Most importantly, I make time for rest, family, faith, and activities that recharge me.

What has been the most rewarding moment in your journey as an entrepreneur and advocate?

The most rewarding moments are not necessarily the awards or recognition. They are the moments when someone tells me that an opportunity I shared changed their life, that a mentorship session gave them confidence, or that a project I started inspired them to pursue their dreams. Knowing that my work has positively impacted even one person’s life is incredibly fulfilling.

Would you say you have found your purpose?

I believe purpose is something we continuously grow into rather than something we fully arrive at. However, I know that my purpose is deeply connected to service, empowerment, leadership, and creating opportunities for others.

Everything I do, from entrepreneurship to advocacy, centers around helping people unlock their potential and creating positive change.

At just 22, has your age ever been a factor when knocking on doors and trying to establish yourself as an entrepreneur and advocate?

Absolutely. There have been moments when people underestimated me or questioned whether someone my age could lead multiple ventures, build sustainable businesses, or create meaningful impact. Sometimes, being young means having to work twice as hard to prove your credibility and earn trust. However, I have learned not to see my age as a limitation but as an advantage. Youth brings energy, fresh ideas, adaptability and the courage to challenge the status quo. Rather than allowing doubt to discourage me, I have used it as motivation to keep showing up, remain consistent, and let my work speak for itself. Over time, I have realised that impact, competence and integrity matter far more than age. I hope my journey encourages other young people, especially young women, to understand that they do not have to wait for permission or a certain age to pursue their dreams. Sometimes, the very thing people see as your weakness can become your greatest strength.

If you could sit down with your younger self, what advice would you give her?

I would tell her not to be afraid of dreaming big and not to seek validation from everyone. I would remind her that growth takes time and that she does not need to have everything figured out immediately. I would tell her to embrace mistakes, trust the process, and understand that some of the setbacks and disappointments she experiences will eventually become valuable lessons. Most importantly, I would remind her that she is capable of achieving far more than she imagines.

What can we expect next from the Ntle Group of Companies and its various initiatives?

We are entering an exciting phase of growth. You can expect expanded Her Armour products and services, more self-defense workshops, larger community outreach initiatives, growth of the Her Armour sports branch, expansion of PutYouthOn programs, and increased support for youth entrepreneurs through Ntle Consultancy.Our goal is to scale impact while remaining rooted in our mission of empowerment and social change.

How many people are employed under these initiatives?

Across the various initiatives, we currently work with a growing team of employees, collaborators and volunteers who support operations, events, partnerships, and community outreach. While the exact numbers continue to evolve as we expand, volunteers remain a critical part of our work and impact. The vision is to continue creating employment opportunities for young people while strengthening volunteer engagement across all our initiatives.

What would you say has been your biggest lesson so far?

My biggest lesson has been that consistency is more important than perfection. Many people delay starting because they are waiting for the perfect moment, perfect resources, or perfect plan. I have learned that progress happens when you simply begin, stay committed, adapt, and keep showing up even when things get difficult.

What legacy do you hope to leave through your businesses and community work?

I hope to leave a legacy of empowerment, opportunity, and transformation. I want people to remember that I used my skills, resources, and platforms to create pathways for others. Whether through entrepreneurship, advocacy, mentorship, or community development, I want my work to contribute to a future where more young people and women have access to opportunities, safety, confidence, and the support they need to thrive.

Who has been your biggest source of inspiration throughout your journey?

My biggest inspiration has been the young people and women I serve. Their resilience, determination, and dreams remind me daily why this work matters. I am also inspired by visionary leaders who have used entrepreneurship and innovation to create meaningful social change.

What keeps you motivated during difficult times?

Purpose keeps me motivated. Whenever challenges arise, I remind myself why I started. Knowing that someone may benefit from the work I am doing helps me push forward even when circumstances are difficult

With such a hectic schedule, how do you unwind and recharge?

I enjoy travelling, playing netball, spending time with family and friends, listening to music, exploring new experiences, and occasionally taking a step back to reflect and recharge. I also enjoy meaningful conversations and moments of laughter.

And do you have time for boyfriends?

If a man is worth it, I make time!

Well said, and on that noted, Thank God It’s Friday, what are you up to this weekend?

I’m not in the country this weekend…