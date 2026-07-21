Pen, passion and purpose

Matlapeng tackles GBV in latest book

What started as secret scribbles in the back of a classroom exercise book proved the catalyst for a literary career spanning four novels, an honorary doctorate and a television spin-off.

Award-winning author, Dr One Pearl Matlapeng, owes much of her success to an observant teacher who spotted promise where others may have seen mischief.

Born and raised in Bokaa but originally from Tlokweng, the 39-year-old is a film and television graduate from AFDA whose contribution to literature recently earned her an Honorary Doctorate from the International Internship University in Nigeria.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, the accomplished author reflected on a story that began when she was just 14 years old.

“My writing journey famously took off because of my Setswana teacher, Ms Ntshambiwa, in 2002. I was writing ‘Phuduhudu ga e Tlhatlhelwe’ in a notebook in class. Instead of criticizing or punishing me, she encouraged me to continue writing. I wasn’t writing a novel. I thought I was writing stories about my classmates. The pivotal moment changed my life completely. I will always be grateful to that teacher who saw my potential!”

The teenager never dared imagine the stories filling her notebook would eventually become one of Botswana’s most recognised Setswana novels.

Published in 2006, ‘Phuduhudu ga e Tlhatlhelwe’ was prescribed for senior secondary schools and continues to shape young readers across the country. The novel is now being adapted into a television drama with funding from the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA).

The celebrated writer has since expanded her catalogue with ‘The Ghosts of Life’, ‘Secrets and Lies’ and her latest novel, ‘Ga banaThwadi’.

The title comes from the Setswana idiom ‘Banna ga banathwadi, ba bonwe ke mmamariga’ and tackles hard-hitting issues affecting women in today’s society.

“Ga banaThwadi talks about the behaviour of men. Women are often at the mercy of their husbands. We continue to see gender-based violence and passion killings, yet many perpetrators are granted bail. That only fuels the growing number of GBV cases and the killing of helpless women.”

Like her debut novel, Matlapeng’s new book is deeply rooted in Setswana culture and traditional idioms, written with young people in mind.

“These novels are not only entertainment. They educate, inspire and preserve our culture,” explained the master writer, who finds inspiration from ‘everyday life.’

“Most of the time I write real-life stories from my village or about people around me. I pay attention to conversations and listen to people’s struggles. Even when I try to ignore them, I always feel an irresistible urge to write.”

This love for storytelling means writing has never felt like ‘work’.

“I enjoy writing so much. It has never been an uphill climb for me. I believe I was called to do this; it’s in my DNA. Sometimes when I’m not writing, I dream. Ideas flood my mind and compel me to write. Even when I’m with people, I find myself imagining stories. I often withdraw just to scribble down ideas. Even when I’m asleep, I can wake up in the middle of the night just to offload my ideas into my draft book.”

Maintaining the relentless work ethic that has defined her career, Matlapeng is already halfway through two more novels, ‘Bogwerabo Senang Kgajane’ and ‘Maaka a Banna a Apewa ka Pitsana’.

While writing remains her first love, Matlapeng’s long-term dream stretches beyond the pages of a book.

“It’s my vision to turn all these novels into television drama series.”

With one novel already making the leap from the classroom to the television screen and several more stories waiting in the wings, Dr Matlapeng is proving that a dream nurtured by one encouraging teacher can grow into a legacy that inspires an entire generation.