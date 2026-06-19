Franco delivers

Ghetto Soul Fill Up meets the hype

Braving the winter cold, fun lovers ensured the first-ever Ghetto Soul Fill Up was an overwhelming success, turning up to the Old Francistown Stadium in their numbers for a weekend to savour.

An outing that began with misted breath and zipped jackets ended with dance and laughter at sunrise, as the energy-fuelled performers sparked the crowd into action, shedding both their inhibitions and their extra layers as the music took hold and the urge to boogie proved too great to resist.

The free-flowing booze helped too, the night chill ensuring the drinks remained icy and inviting.

“The beer stayed cold and the bodies warm,” reflected one poetic party-goer.

With Kwasa Kwasa dominating the playlist, the entirely local line-up, consisting largely of Francistown-based talent, delivered in style, all bringing an energy and enthusiasm to the stage, as if trying to outdo each other in the high-octane stakes.

The Beauty Queens, Pasney and Afro Stars (see Celeb Edition 14A), Sepekere, Dibonza, Queen Bree, Tshepo G, MmaOshima, Maghebula and Mr Hippo were some of the standout stars, although in truth all were excellent.

Tumza and the Big Bullets shot a fresh wave of adrenaline into the audience, his signature ‘gorilla dance’ raising the decibel levels even higher. Slizer once again proved her class, catching the eye, in a colourful, luminous pink, World Cup inspired outfit.

The main man, Franco treated fans to two performances, taking to the stage at 10pm and then again at 5:30am, bringing the curtain down on a fantastic night in Francistown and vindicating his decision to bring the Fill Up concept to the second city for the first time.

With their sights now set on invading Maun later this year, Franco and co plan to come back to Ghetto in 2027, penciling the return in for the slightly warmer month of March.