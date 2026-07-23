A chance to shine

Kasane bootcamp for marginalised children and young mothers

In many of Botswana’s remote villages and obscure communities, talent often goes unnoticed due to lack of opportunity.

Behind every child who drops out of school, every young person battling substance abuse and every young mother trying to build a future for her family lies a story that deserves to be heard.

It is these stories that inspired Itumeleng Mabutha to found Mission for Community Transformation (MCT) Trust, an organisation dedicated to restoring hope where it is needed most.

The Kasane based entrepreneur, and founder of Miss Chobe Tourism Trust, believes the challenge facing the country’s children and youth goes far beyond poverty.

Mabutha is desperate to tackle the emotional wounds, missed opportunities and isolation that quietly shape lives long before anyone notices.

“Young people are living with invisible trauma caused by poverty, neglect, abuse, and difficult life circumstances; instead of receiving support, they are often misunderstood. Many are judged because of behavioural changes without anyone taking the time to understand the pain behind those behaviours,” she notes.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, the MCT CEO revealed she’s organising a Psycho-social Stabilisation and Discipline and Behavioral Bootcamp for youth and young mothers aged 12 to 35.

“Our mission is to ensure that children, youth, and young mothers in remote and marginalized communities are not left behind simply because of poverty, distance or circumstance. Every dream deserves a chance, and every life deserves an opportunity to thrive! We want children and youth to leave with healing instead of scars, purpose instead of hopelessness, confidence instead of self-doubt, and determination instead of defeat,” Mabutha said.

Slated for 24 – 31 July at a yet-to-be confirmed venue in Kasane, the week-long camp is billed as a safe space where participants can heal, learn, and discover their potential.

Activities will focus on life skills, discipline, leadership, emotional well-being, talent identification, mentorship and personal development, while connecting participants with opportunities that rarely come knocking their way.

The Trust also recognise the struggles faced by parents who want better futures for their children but lack the financial resources to provide educational opportunities, counselling, transport or exposure to careers and talent development programmes.

Rather than expecting families to travel long distances in search of help, Mabutha wants to bring those services closer to the communities that need them most.

“Registration is free, and the bootcamp is open to Chobe residents and everyone across Botswana,” she stated.

For young mothers, the initiative offers more than practical support, but seeks to restore dignity, confidence and hope by reminding them motherhood does not have to end their dreams.

At the heart of the Trust’s mission is the conviction that every community no matter how small or remote is home to children with extraordinary potential. Whatever their gifts, be it in sport, music, art, entrepreneurship, leadership, academics or community service, many never get the chance to develop those talents simply because they were born too far from available resources.

“Children, youth, and young mothers are not just the future they are the now. The way we support, empower and invest in them today will determine the strength, wellbeing, and prosperity of our communities tomorrow,” concluded Mabutha.