A false start

Zimbo flees SA, caught in Ghetto with dagga a day later

Having fled South Africa in the face of rising xenophobic tensions, a Zimbabwean man’s fresh start in Botswana lasted a grand total of one day before he landed on the wrong side of the local law.

Fearing for his life, Killion Dube, 56, snuck out of SA on Tuesday 30 June.

The very next day, the suspected drug-dealer was busted in Francistown with three large sachets of dagga.

Ironically, had he still been in Mzansi, he might have been alright, providing he could convince officers the stash was for personal use, as marijuana was legalised south of the border in May 2024.

Appearing before the Magistrates Court this Tuesday, Dube, who pleaded guilty to trafficking in narcotic substances as well as being in BW illegally, was hit with two weighty fines.

For the drug offence, the Zimbabwean, who hails from the border village of Plumtree, was charged P15, 000. For the more-common crime of border jumping, he will have to find an extra P6, 000.

Failure to pay for the weed will see Dube jailed for two years, while the P6k charge comes with the threat of six months in prison if it’s not cleared.

Court heard Dube’s troubles started on 1 July when, acting on a tip-off, police officers confiscated a car and trailer parked-up at Puma filling station on the outskirts of Somerset East (opposite Nzano Mall).

The vehicle was taken to BURS where a search was conducted.

During the search, a brown cellotape wrapping containing a black plastic bag was found in the motor vehicle.

When questioned, the car’s driver, Godknows Dumani, sang like a canary, revealing all the belongings, including the bags were Dube’s property.

In the trailer, a khaki box containing three transparent sachets filled with a green substance suspected to be dagga was also retrieved.

Dube was not present during the search but was later detained at Galo Mall where he admitted the bags were indeed his.

Both men were arrested, although Dumani was acquitted and set free this week.

Dube, meanwhile, will have to part with P21, 000 to secure his freedom.