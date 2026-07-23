Vision beyond the track

Harnessing the power of visualisation

Best known as Team BW’s Athletics physiotherapist and the founder of Gracephysio, Colleen Amogelang Lebanna has added another achievement to her growing list of accomplishments.

Fulfilling a long-held ambition, the 38-year-old go-getter officially launched her debut book ‘Get Your Vision Right’ at The Conservatory in Phakalane over the weekend.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment on the sidelines of the well-attended event, Lebanna said she was inspired to put pen to paper after noticing a growing knowledge gap around personal development and intentional living.

“‘Get Your Vision Right’ is a guide on how you can use the power of visualisation to plan and achieve what you want to be, do or have,” explained the Mabalane native.

Drawing from her wealth of experience working with elite athletes, Lebanna believes many of the principles used in sport can also help ordinary people achieve success in life.

“Sports people are planners. We set goals and measure progress. We use visualisation before competition and we are intentional about everything we do. With this book I am teaching everyone else to apply the same principles to win in life.”

The book’s title reflects the first-time author’s commitment to purpose and unwavering focus.

“To me, having the right vision means being, doing and having everything that God ordained for me. It means staying focused on the goal and getting 10/10 vision for my mission. It means believing and seeing what I can achieve professionally and personally before it comes to pass,” says Lebanna, who credits her family as her greatest source of support, while drawing mentorship from various experts she follows online.

Even with her tireless work ethic, balancing a demanding career with the national team while writing a book was no easy feat.

Finding time was the biggest challenge, especially as Lebanna has been busy helping athletes get ready for major international competitions.

“Intentional living is about creating pockets of time. If you really want to do something, you will find time. Even as we speak, I’m preparing for the Commonwealth Games while pushing the book. It becomes a lot, but if you do one thing at a time and remain determined to solve problems, you will overcome. I grew up wanting to be an author and I decided, if not now, then when? The inspiration came and I had to run with it.”

Although her work is rooted in sport, Lebanna says the book is not only for athletes.

“It’s for anyone seeking personal growth.”

As for her own growth, Lebanna plans to expand the reach of her book while continuing to pursue excellence in sports medicine. Her immediate focus includes helping Team Botswana compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland later this month, preparing for next year’s World Athletics Championships in Beijing and ultimately the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Beyond competition, she hopes to grow Gracephysio by acquiring more sports rehabilitation equipment and eventually establishing a fully-fledged rehabilitation centre.

Once she puts her mind to something, normally it’s as good as done!