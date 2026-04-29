No laughing matter

Rain blamed for Salesman ‘no show’ and cancelled comedy

Saturday night proved a damp squib for comedy lovers in Ghetto, who were left high and dry when wet weather forced South African funnyman, Salesman to call off his planned trip to the second city.

With their headline act bailing on them at the 11 th hour, organisers of the first-ever Francistown Stand-Up Comedy Night were left with little option but to cancel the night before the show.

Sadly, The Voice’s reporter missed the memo, turning up at the Marang Hotel looking forward to an evening of fun only to be met by silence and an empty stage.

Apologising for the late postponement, the brains behind the non-event, Moshi Rasegojwa explained matters were beyond their control.

“He (Salesman) was supposed to drive from Limpopo but could not make it in heavy rains. I decided to cancel the event. Regarding the tickets, some who had already bought received refunds while others have chosen to keep theirs for the rescheduled performance,” said

Rasegojwa, who is yet to confirm a new date for the comedy night.

Known to his fans as ‘Salesman wa Motlokwa’, the Pretoria-based comic boasts a big social media backing, and is especially prevalent on Instagram and TikTok, where his skits regularly clock over 200, 000 views.

He was to share the stage with local jokers: Ribcracker, Moshi and Augustus.