Beach Party returns!

Seventh edition of Nostalgic Beach Fest set to make a massive splash

Party lovers are in for a treat as the much-anticipated Nostalgic Beach Party Festival returns for its seventh edition, promising a blend of memories, entertainment and world-class organisation.

The festival is the brainchild of seasoned events and marketing expert Tumelo Lekolwane, a man whose name has become synonymous with some of Botswana’s biggest events over the past two decades.

With more than 20 years of experience in the events industry, Lekolwane has played a key role in organising major government, corporate and private sector events, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most respected event strategists.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment ahead of the festival, Lekolwane said the event was borne out of a desire to revive one of Botswana’s most loved entertainment experiences.

“Beach Party used to be one of the biggest events in Botswana over a decade ago. The word ‘nostalgic’ simply means bringing back those memories and reconnecting people with an event that was once very close to their hearts,” he explained.

The festival has grown significantly over the years, even crossing borders to Namibia’s famous Langstrand, where the desert meets the ocean, through a partnership with the Namibia Tourism Board.

“After successfully hosting editions in Namibia, we felt it was the right time to bring the festival back to its home ground and give Batswana the experience they have been asking for,” said Lekolwane.

This year’s event will be hosted at Lion Park Resort, a venue Lekolwane describes as a natural fit for the festival’s beach-inspired atmosphere.

“Lion Park Resort is built around a beach concept. From the wave pool to the water slides, it offers the perfect setting for a beach-themed festival,” he said.

The organisers have strategically scheduled the festival on a Sunday, hoping to accommodate revellers during the busy festive season calendar.

“At this time of the year there are many activities taking place on weekends. We chose Sunday because we wanted people to have enough time to attend and enjoy the experience without competing with other major events,” Lekolwane noted.

The festival promises much more than music.

To address transport challenges, organisers will provide party buses transporting patrons to and from the venue.

One of the highlights will be a social beach volleyball tournament targeting Sunday soccer clubs, running clubs and groups of friends.

Teams of ten members, comprising three women, three men and four reserves, will compete for a P5,000 cash prize. Registration is set at P500 per team.

Patrons can also look forward to rollercoaster rides, water slides, braai areas and a host of interactive activities throughout the day.

On the entertainment front, organisers are planning to bring in one international artist, supported by a strong line-up of local DJs and musicians.

“Our target audience is simple: party lovers, fun lovers and people who enjoy the summer lifestyle. We want everyone to come and create new memories while reliving the old ones,” Lekolwane said.

He believes the festival’s success lies in its evolution and professional execution.

“Nostalgic Beach Party comes with maturity, professional organisation and top-notch entertainment. We are committed to delivering a safe, enjoyable and unforgettable experience for everyone who attends.”

As Botswana gears up for the festive season, all signs point to the Nostalgic Beach Party Festival making a big splash once again.

The entrance fee is set at P200 for a double ticket, and revellers are advised to put on strictly beachwear.