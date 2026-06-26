Rhino vision takes flight

Global aviators unite in thrilling air race for rhino conservation

The vast, shimmering expanse of the Makgadikgadi Pans will host a spectacle unlike any other from today till Monday, June 29th, as elite aviators from around the world descend on Mosu village for the highly anticipated Race for Rhinos Aviation Event.

Against one of Botswana’s most breathtaking natural backdrops, pilots from Botswana, Southern Africa and as far afield as Tokyo, Japan, will take to the skies in a thrilling contest of speed, precision and navigation.

Traversing an intricate route through Nata, Gweta, Orapa and the iconic Kubu Island before returning to Mosu Airfield, the race promises four days of adrenaline, adventure and unforgettable experiences.

Race for Rhinos is driven by an ambitious conservation vision aimed at securing a future for one of Africa’s most endangered species while unlocking new opportunities for communities across the Makgadikgadi region.

At the heart of the initiative are 13 rhinos recently donated to Botswana, whose relocation is expected to pave the way for the creation of a thriving wildlife sanctuary and a new tourism frontier that organisers hope will one day stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world-renowned Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park.

Held under the inspiring theme, “The Earth Is What We All Have In Common,” Race for Rhinos 2026 is a celebration of Botswana’s enduring conservation legacy.

It is a catalyst for sustainable development. And it is a national call to action inviting every Motswana to become part of a legacy that will endure for generations to come.

For the architects behind the movement, the rhinos symbolise far more than just conversation, they represent jobs, economic diversification, tourism growth and enterprise development.

Most importantly, they embody a vision where communities become active custodians and beneficiaries of Botswana’s natural heritage.

Speaking ahead of the event, Race for Rhinos Patron and former President, Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, described the initiative as a powerful reminder that conservation and community development are inseparable.

“Every rhino we protect is a promise to future generations. The relocation of these 13 rhinos presents Botswana with a rare opportunity not only to safeguard a species under threat, but to create meaningful opportunities for our people. Conservation succeeds when communities are part of the journey and share in the benefits. Our vision is to see the Makgadikgadi become a place where wildlife thrives, communities prosper and future generations inherit something greater than what we found,” said Khama.

Beyond the exhilarating two-day precision air race, visitors can look forward to a vibrant festival atmosphere featuring scenic flights over the endless salt pans, tandem paragliding experiences, motorsport displays, family entertainment and cultural showcases that celebrate both Botswana’s rich heritage and the conservation efforts shaping the future of the region.

Organisers anticipate that the event will attract visitors and participants from across Botswana and beyond, injecting much-needed economic activity into surrounding communities while placing the spotlight firmly on one of the country’s most extraordinary landscapes.

With arrivals and registration commencing on Friday, June 26, and the main race activities taking centre stage on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, the skies above the Makgadikgadi are set to come alive in a dazzling fusion of aviation, adventure and purpose.