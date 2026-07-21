A celebration of culture

Ga Maila Leteisi adds new spice to entertainment calendar

The local entertainment scene welcomes an exciting new entrant this festive in the form of the Ga Maila Leteisi Affair.

Set for Saturday 28 November in Kanye, with the iconic Mhiko Stadium the most likely venue, the cultural do is billed as a vibrant mix of music, fashion, food and heritage, where tradition meets modern amusement.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, the Organising Committee’s PRO, Obakeng Sengwaketse said as well as a good time, the event will create meaningful opportunities for local artists, designers, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“Ga Maila Leteisi Affair is more than a music festival. It’s a celebration of Botswana’s culture, identity and heritage. We wanted to create a platform that brings people together while giving local talent the recognition they deserve,” Sengwaketse explained.

The lineup already boasts some of BW’s biggest names, including legendary traditional music icons Kgokgonono, cultural favourites Matsieng, the ever-popular Ditiro Leero and Mmalaloo, plus crowd-pleasers MC Theo and DJ Kap.

Organisers have also engaged several dikhwaere choirs to further enrich the cultural experience and honour timeless melodies that have united generations of Batswana.

“It simply wouldn’t be a Ga Maila Leteisi Affair without dikhwaere; those songs are part of who we are.”

Aside from quality music, visitors can expect dazzling displays of Leteisi-inspired fashion, a patriotic dress code that has become increasingly popular, not to mention spectacular, in recent times.

Food lovers will be spoilt for choice too, with a tasty array of traditional cuisine on sale. From beloved village favourites to irresistible festive delicacies, the event aims to satisfy every appetite while paying homage to Botswana’s rich gastronomic traditions.

There will also be local craft exhibitions, business showcases and family-friendly fun to look forward to.

Beyond the entertainment, the organising committee’s ambition is for the event to become a magnet for tourism, cultural preservation and economic growth.

“We hope Ga Maila Leteisi Affair grows into one of Botswana’s leading cultural festivals, one that preserves our heritage, creates economic opportunities and reminds people that our culture is something worth celebrating,” said Sengwaketse, promising more artist announcements and surprise guest appearances in the coming months.

For those still wondering whether the trip to Kanye will be worthwhile, he has a simple invitation.

“Wear your favourite Leteisi, bring your family and friends, enjoy incredible music, support local businesses and celebrate who we are.”

With its proud theme, ‘Re Kgaba Ka Bomo’, the Ga Maila Leteisi Affair is ready to deliver a cultural spectacle where Botswana’s past, present and future dance together beneath one unforgettable celebration.

Early Bird tickets are currently flying away for P100, with organisers encouraging the public to get theirs before prices rise.

Tickets will be available through official sales outlets, designated online platforms and, subject to availability, at the gate.