CELEB EDITION with Agnes Mpolokang

Once the domain of young ladies with short skirts, long legs and even longer lashes, nowadays digital creators come in all sorts of shapes, sizes and ages – Agnes Mpolokang is a perfect example of this.

At 56, Mpolokang boasts an online following in excess of 338, 000, gaining popularity for her effortless, good-natured humour, expressive personality and relatable content.

A secretary at Francistown Senior Secondary School, the much-loved Mpolokang is very much a celebrity in demand…

Who is Agnes in a nutshell?

My name is Agnes Mpolokang, I’m 56 years old. I come from Matsitama and I’m married and stay in Borolong.

On Facebook you go by Agness, with a double ‘s’. Why’s that?

No special reason, I just decided to put a double ‘s’ for my FB account. But my proper name is Agnes.

You’ve become a social media favourite – what made you start making funny videos?

I started making funny videos with my daughter during lockdown of Covid-19, where she always made everyone in the house create TikTok challenges with her. One day she taught me how to use TikTok then I just pressed record and said anything that came to mind and started getting a following.

How has hubby adapted to you new-found fame?

From the start he supported me, even though he didn’t understand exactly what social media is about. He is handling the fame in full support. He always supports me and gives advice where necessary; sometimes he is even my camera man!

Your content has everyone in stitches – are your videos based on real-life experiences, or do you just have a naturally funny imagination?

Mostly I naturally make videos from my funny imagination. I’ve always been known to make funny comments, way before starting TikTok. So it has been a natural thing for me to make people laugh.

At home, who laughs the hardest at your jokes, and who is the first to tell you, ‘Ao mma, enough now!’

At home I honestly never pay attention to who laughs most at my jokes. My children are already used to my humor. But my daughter Matty laughs a lot whenever we are creating content videos together.

Has anyone ever mistaken you for your online character in public? Tell us the funniest fan encounter you’ve ever had.

People in public do stare with confused facial expressions trying to figure out where they have seen me. Others approach me and ask if I am the TikTok lady. I don’t remember a particular fan encounter I found funny. But the interactions that always make me laugh are whereby I’m walking in the mall and I see someone staring while smiling without saying a word to me. The other interaction is whereby my followers are surprised to see me at my workplace and laugh then switch back to serious mode.

Your facial expressions deserve an award! Do you practice in front of the mirror, or do they just come naturally when the camera starts rolling?

Thank you! To be honest my facial expressions come naturally, because I am one person who is very expressive about how I feel.

If your family had to describe you using just three words, what do you think they would say? And would you agree with them?

They describe me as ‘Carefree, Funny, Loving’. And yes I do agree with them; I have always believed that one should live their life as they want and not listen to what people think. I also come to terms that I am funny because people always laugh when I talk. And I do love my family so much.

What are some hobbies or passions that might surprise your followers?

One of my hobbies is that I love singing a lot. I used to be in choirs years ago as an Alto vocalist. Now I just sing when in the mood.

Five things people don’t know about you?

I accept things quickly and move on

I love peace a lot

I love exploring new things, mostly especially in my country

I always express how I feel whether happy or not

I really love cartoons