Slow wheels of justice

Mechanic’s murder case hits first gear after a year

Exactly a year to the day since he allegedly became a killer, a murder case against a mechanic finally hit first gear this week when he was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court.

Having waited 12 months for his moment in court, 40-year-old Maitshwarelo Kedisitse was given the green light for freedom straight away, with the prosecution happy for him to be released.

The mechanic is alleged to have fought with one Meshack Monnawatlala on 12 June 2025, allegedly beating his perceived love rival with a medal rod before striking him over the head with a stone.

Monnawatlala was rushed to hospital but never recovered, eventually succumbing to his wounds weeks later, breathing his last on 29 July 2025.

It is suspected Kedisitse acted out of jealousy, believing the other man was having an affair with his girlfriend.

According to a close source, the two men were well acquainted with each other, as Monnawatlala would regularly drink at Kedisitse’s place in Molepolole, where there was a home depot.

“It happened that during the fateful day, Kedisitse followed Monnawatlala after he knocked off from work, waiting for him along the way. He allegedly attacked Monnawatlala, hitting him with the metal rod and stones on the head. He was hospitalised and later he died,” disclosed the source.

On Tuesday, a day short of the first anniversary of Monnawatlala’s death, court proceedings against his suspected killer finally began.

Prosecution gave no explanation for the long delay, adding they did not object to the accused being granted bail, providing certain conditions were set.

These included Kedisitse keeping his nose clean and staying out of trouble, especially the violent kind. He was also ordered to attend court as and when required.

And thus, proceedings ended with the rare sight of an accused murderer leaving court having secured bail on his very first appearance.

Free for now, the Masilwana ward resident returns to court on 6 October.