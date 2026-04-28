CELEB EDITION With Xolo Black

Like the famous American actor he shares a surname with *, Xolo Black has a God-given talent for making people laugh.

The 30-year-old (real name Boago Moroka) doesn’t just tell jokes, he engineers moments that catch you off guard, make you laugh out loud, and then linger in your mind long after the punchline lands – just ask his 625, 000 Facebook followers!

In a digital world overflowing with content, the Phikwe born, Mochudi raised comic has carved out a space where everyday experiences are flipped on their head, turning the ordinary into something unforgettable.

Describe what you do in one sentence?

My focus is doing content online; I also do stand-up comedy but I’m more focused on skits.

In your opinion, what’s the funniest skit you’ve ever created?

The video that I find funny is the one where I said council should cancel sexual intercourse (laughs) and people almost killed me at a drinking spree. The short video reached millions of people across social media platforms.

Tell us about the recent hullabaloo between your good self and the Minister of Youth, Lesego Chombo – what was that all about?

I didn’t mean to cause any tension. I tagged her in a post requesting an opportunity to partner with her office to raise awareness about Gender-Based Violence (GBV) through a national campaign. Maybe I shouldn’t have posted it online as it seems some people misunderstood me. Anyway, the Minister never responded.

I understand your talents extend beyond making people laugh -hat did you study, and what is your profession outside of comedy?

I did AAT [Association of Accounting Technicians] at GUC but besides comedy I’m a professional photographer.

Young, handsome and famous, the ladies must be queuing up! Are you currently dating or is comedy taking all your time right now?

Comedy is taking my time honestly (smiles).

What’s your favourite drink, something you always go for?

Drink? Coke! Or you mean beer? Well if so, Windhoek beer, mhm the taste and how fast it gets me to sleep haha!

With over 625k followers, what has been the most surprising part of your journey so far?

Well, with such a following my life has turned around. I put food on my table because of these numbers, and I am very grateful to God, my followers, family and friends.

What projects are you currently pushing?

I worked with a few productions for TV for example Motion Lab and individuals like Joel Keitumele. I’m currently working on my sitcom. It’s on a shelf edited and done, just watch out! Let’s not spoil the fun.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am a Christian

2. I have two kids

3. I am an orphan

4. I am a Film Sitcom Director

5. I am writer

*That’s Jack Black in case you didn’t guess!