Fewer cases recorded over festive- Police

IMPRESSED: Supt. Letsebe

Police in Mogoditshane have commended members of the public in their policing area for being cooperative during the just-ended festive season.

Mogoditshane Police Station Commander, Russ Letsebe, said in an interview that the conduct of community members in his area was much better compared to previous years. “We did not record many crime cases compared to the previous years. We did however register a few cases that include suicide, assault, and murder.

The total number of suicide cases recorded was three, in a period between the 6th and 29th of December last year and the specific areas ...

