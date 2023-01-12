Connect with us

Armed robbers terrorise salon owner

*Masked robbers hit her home and establishment in one day

By

Published

GLAD TO BE ALIVE: Maria Moketa

Salon owner Maria Moketa’s holidays were the furthest thing from festive as armed robbers rustled her home and establishment in White City within a space of minutes, taking with them P6400, cellphones and two camp chairs.

Narrating the harrowing ordeal, a distraught Moketa said she was alone plaiting a client at around 2am on December 23rd when four masked men kicked down the door to her salon and demanded cash. “During busy holidays such as this one, I usually work until the morning, which is why I was at the salon at that hour,” she explained.

Evidently worked up about reliving the cal...

