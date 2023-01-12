No arrest warrant against Gaoberekwe

Gantsi police have denied knowledge about reports that a warrant of arrest has been issued against some members of the family of Pitseng Gaoberekwe for defying a December 12th Court of Appeal order that compelled them to bury him within seven days at a designated cemetery outside the Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve.

Family spokesperson Loeto Smith could not confirm or deny that he or any family member is facing jail time saying he only heard about the warrant from the rumor mill.

“I am far away in the settlements right now and I have heard a rumor that there is a warrant of arrest issued ...