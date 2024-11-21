Bailed GBV suspect back in shackles after two weeks

Just 14 days after being freed on bail in a case in which he’s accused of beating-up his baby mama, a young man is back in shackles for allegedly threatening to kill the very same woman and their child.

29-year-old Kabelo Makube first found his way into the police’s bad books back in August, when he supposedly assaulted his girlfriend, Kebonye Ntshikisang, at their home in Patayamatebele.

After a few months in jail, Makube was released on 28 October after court granted him bail.

However, it seems time in the slammer did little to cool the suspect’s simmering temper.

On Sunday night, the unemployed Tswaragano ward resident is said to have issued the following chilling warning to the mother of his two children: “I will kill you and then kill the kid.”

Charged with threat to kill, Makube was arrested the next day and dragged before Francistown Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Wearing oversized trousers that kept threatening to fall down, the accused told court he initially failed to adhere to his bail conditions, which stated he should stay away from Ntshikisang, as they were written in English and he did not understand them.

“When the police officers came and told me I was not supposed to be staying with the complainant, I told her I am going to stay in Matopi and she responded that it means the cops found me a girlfriend! At night as we were sleeping in a mud hut which we lit with a car battery, she took the battery and squashed my leg. I now have an unbearable pain on my leg and cannot walk properly,” grumbled Makube, speaking in fluent Setswana.

Requesting bail, the accused woman-beater saw his hopes of immediate freedom fall faster than his baggy trousers.

Securing Makube’s remand, State Prosecutor Paphidzo Kuda told court, “The IO has not completed taking statements from the witnesses so granting him bail might jeopardize the investigations. The accused person committed this offence whilst on bail for allegedly assaulting the same complainant. One of his bail conditions was not to commit any offence whilst on bail and not to interfere with the witnesses.”

Locked up again, Makube is due back in court on Monday when the Substantive Magistrate will rule on his bail application.