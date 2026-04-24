P3 million tech boost for World Relays

*BTC and BoFiNet power up World Athletics showdown

The Ministry of Communications and Innovation (MCI) says Botswana’s digital infrastructure is ready to host the upcoming World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026, following a connectivity partnership with Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet) and Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTCL).

Under the arrangement, the two companies will serve as Official Connectivity Partners, providing high-speed internet and international broadcast capabilities to support the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the event, scheduled for 2–3 May 2026 at the National Stadium.

BTCL has contributed a combination of in-kind connectivity solutions and cash sponsorship valued at over P3 million. This includes high-speed Wi-Fi at the National Stadium and the University of Botswana Stadium, public Wi-Fi, reliable connectivity for the LOC, mobile connectivity for local and international athletes, and a cash contribution of P500,000.

BoFiNet will supply a dedicated 10Gbps high-capacity internet connection, along with comprehensive fibre and structured cabling for the National Stadium and related venues, valued at over P830,000.

Acting Minister of Communications and Innovation, Shawn Ntlhaile, said the partnership demonstrates Botswana’s capacity to support major global events. “The infrastructure we deploy and the expertise we contribute will leave a lasting capability that strengthens our local ICT sector and builds capacity for future international events,” he said.

Ntlhaile also cited the Digital Delta Data Centre (DDDC), a Tier III Up-Time certified facility owned and operated by BoFiNet, as evidence of Botswana’s world-class ICT assets. “BoFiNet and BTCL are committed, through MCI, to ensuring that infrastructure requirements meet international resilience and compliance standards,” he added.

The Ministry of Communications and Innovation has urged local companies and the public to purchase tickets to the event in large numbers; and attend to show support for Team Botswana at the National Stadium from 2nd to 3rd May 2026.

Tickets can be purchased from specific BTC shops at Game City, Main Mall, APJ, Bodiba Mall and Megaleng; Ministry of Sports and Arts at CBD; for online purchases use the link: https://vend.1venda.com/war/er8b9/?voucher=EASTER2026; or official website wregaborone26.com for Gold and Premium seating, or inquire at 71661624.