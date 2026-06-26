India High Commission hosts 12 th International Day of Yoga 2026

12 Celebration reflects growing popularity of Yoga in Botswana

Yogis young and old braved biting, blustery conditions at the Three Dikgosi Monument in the Central Business District last Sunday for a yoga and meditation session themed “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, held in commemoration of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The event was hosted by the High Commission of India in collaboration with local partners and yoga organisations.

It reflected the growing popularity of yoga as a holistic practice for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, bringing together government representatives; members of the diplomatic corps – including Wenyan Yang, United Nations Resident Coordinator, and H.E. Dr Oleksiy Syvak, Ambassador of Ukraine; representatives of partner organisations; members of the Indian diaspora; wellness practitioners; students; and yoga enthusiasts.

In his message, the High Commissioner of India, H.E. Bharath Kumar Kuthati, highlighted that the International Day of Yoga is not merely a celebration of India’s ancient heritage but a global observance embraced by the entire world.

He reiterated that while yoga originated in India, it belongs to humanity, in keeping with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family.

He noted that the theme for this year’s celebration, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, underscores the importance of yoga in promoting strength, balance, resilience, and vitality at every stage of life. Yoga, he added, offers a sustainable pathway to healthy living in an increasingly fast-paced and stressful world.

The event featured guided yoga sessions led by experienced instructors, including representatives from leading wellness organisations. Participants engaged in a common yoga protocol session designed to promote harmony of body and mind.

Special recognition was extended to Kagiso Sebatana, Botswana’s medal winner at the 1st World Yogasana Championship held in India, whose achievement was celebrated as a symbol of growing sporting and cultural ties between India and Botswana.

The High Commission expressed sincere appreciation to the Government of Botswana for its continued support, as well as to all partners, including Jindal Energy, local organisations, yoga institutions, and volunteers who contributed to the success of the event.

Simultaneous Yoga Day celebrations were also held in other parts of Botswana, including Francistown, Lobatse, Mahalapye, Palapye, and Serowe, reflecting the expanding reach of yoga across the country.

The International Day of Yoga, declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, is now celebrated globally every year on 21st June, uniting millions of people across countries and cultures in the pursuit of health, harmony, and well-being.

The High Commission of India reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening yoga-related outreach activities in Botswana in the years ahead.