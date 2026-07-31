Deadly shootout

Man denied bail in botched robbery that left one dead

A terrifying armed robbery at a home in Gaborone’s Block 8 location on Sunday evening has left a suspect dead, another behind bars and two more on the run.

The only individual arrested in connection with the botched burglary, Phenyo Kgosipula, 30, appeared before Village Magistrates Court on Thursday, and was remanded in custody after coming face-to-face with the Chinese complainant.

Reportedly armed with a pistol, the Gabane native and three others allegedly attempted to rob 60-year-old Xiaolin Zheng at his residence.

However, it seems the businessman saw them coming; in the deadly commotion that followed, one of the alleged thieves was shot, later succumbing to his wounds.

Opposing bail, the prosecution told court investigations were still at a critical stage, with police hunting for the remaining two suspects.

The state also submitted that the complainant fears for his safety and believes his attackers could return if the accused was released.

Giving evidence, Zheng, who owns Eastern Tires in Block 3, told court that at around 6:30 pm on 26 July, he and his family were preparing to have dinner when one of his relatives spotted someone entering the yard.

“I realised there was an intruder, and he was not alone. I immediately told my family to run and locked the passage,” Zheng testified, adding he retrieved his firearm and positioned himself behind the passage door.

When the main door was forced open, he fired at the intruders.

“I noticed one person fall after I shot. I also saw another man, who was wearing a hoodie, standing near the door preparing to flee,” he said.

Zheng revealed two other suspects escaped, including one who had been standing outside the gate.

“The vehicle they were using was already driving away. That is when I called the police,” he said, further telling court he believed the suspects had targeted him before.

“The attack was carried out in a similar manner to a previous incident. I don’t believe this was the first time they have done this. If they are allowed to go free, they may come back and finish what they started,” Zheng said.

During cross-examination, the defence raised issues surrounding the getaway vehicle allegedly linked to the accused.

Kgosipula maintained he had lent the car to a friend, who returned it on Sunday night. He said both he and the police had been trying to locate that person, who remains at large.

It was not enough to win his freedom, though, with Chief Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng seeing fit to remand Kgosipula in custody; he returns to court on 13 August.