OLDM GM’s walk covers new ground

Record-breaking event raises P5.2 million for charity

Records were broken in Boteti on Saturday (August 31st), with thousands braving the chilly weather to walk the streets of Orapa for a good cause.

The latest edition of the Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) General Manager’s Charity Walk proved the most successful in the event’s 22-year history, raising a staggering P5.2 million for charity.

This was largely made possible thanks to the generosity of Barloworld Operations, who, in their role us Diamond Sponsors, donated P6 million for the walk.

The bulk of the proceeds are headed to Rakops Primary Hospital, with an estimated P4.2 million going towards building a Theatre.

Currently, the hospital is unable to carry out surgical operations and is forced to refer patients to hospitals outside the District.

Now, thanks to OLDM’s intervention, this will be a problem of the past!

With all routes starting and ending at the Itekeng Stadium, home of Orapa United Football Club, participants had the choice of three distances: 5km, 10km and 21km.

As in previous installments, this year’s walk attracted a number of high-profile names, including Barloworld Operations Manager (OM), Modiri Thanke as Chief Walker, R&B star, Dato Seiko, and current Miss Africa, Lesego Chombo.

Giving a brief background on the initiative popularly known as the OLDM GM’s Walk, General Manager, Mogakolodi Maoketsa revealed the event started in 2002, with a mandate to help Boteti’s health, education and housing sectors.

“Letlhakane Primary Hospital Maternity ward was also built from the walks proceeds. It has improved in capacity, where 4, 990 patients have been serviced and 4, 010 newborn babies born since 2020. The project was conceived in an endeavor to improve maternal and neonatal outcomes, ease congestion and improve access to high quality health care in Letlhakane and the Boteti region. This followed the rising demand for hospital confinement and increase in the number of births in health facilities in Boteti District, that required sufficient number of beds to accommodate patients so that the health system is not put under immense pressure,” mentioned Maoketsa, when highlighting the impact the walk has had on the area.

Other projects the OLDM GM’s Walk has helped finance include a special education classroom block at Tsienyane Primary School, while proceeds from the 2022 and 2023 walks will be used to construct two classroom blocks at Mmea Primary School.

For his part, Thanke said at Barloworld they believe success is measured by the positive impact they have in the communities they serve.

“Our partnership with the OLDM GM’s Walk is not just a sponsorship but a shared commitment to building stronger, healthier communities. Through our involvement, we aim to inspire others to contribute to the greater good, to foster a spirit of collaboration, and to help bridge gaps where they exist. Building lasting partnerships is crucial. It’s about working hand-in-hand with organisations, community leaders, and individuals who share our vision for a better world,” declared the Operations Manager.

“By combining our efforts, we can address challenges more effectively and create sustainable solutions that benefit everyone,” concluded Thanke.