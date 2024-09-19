Vibrant consumer fair steals the show

Held on August 26 to September 1st, under the theme “Building a Sustainable Future: Balancing Economic Growth and Environmental Protection,” the annual Botswana Consumer Fair once again showcased its supremacy and vibrancy by attracting a sizeable crowd and an impressive number of exhibitors.

Positioning itself as the largest premier fair locally, The Botswana Consumer Fair continues to contribute to the socio- economic development of the country through supporting significant sectors of the SMMEs during the lifecycle of the event creating 400 temporary employment opportunities across security, photography and cleaning services.

Further, the fair presents an opportunity to suppliers, transport industry, and accommodation facilities to generate revenue.

This year the fair boasted 550 stalls across 43 categories and did not only afford attendants an opportunity for exhibition of products and services but also offered entertainment and fun for children in the form of rides, zip lines and the ever popular Botswana Defence Force perfomances.

Over the seven day period, the fair witnessed exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication of exhibitors with the products and services showcased highlighting the economic potential of Botswana.

Officiating at the Consumer fair awards, Bank Gaborone Managing Director, Olebile Makhupe said the success of the fair underscores the importance of platforms that facilitate direct engagement between consumers and businesses.

“We celebrate not just the remarkable innovations and products showcased at this fair, but also the commitment of our businesses and entrepreneurs to integrate sustainability into their operations as well as the visible strides made in balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship,” said Makhupe applauding exhibitors for contributing to the awesome content of the Botswana Consumer Fair 2024 edition.

For her part, Fairground Holdings chief executive office, Gorata Gabaraane highlighted that as Botswana continues to develop, it is crucial that sustainable practices are adopted to ensure long-term prosperity and ecological balance.

“I will like to commend all the exhibitors and participants who have showcased innovative solutions and products that align with our theme. Their dedication and creativity are the cornerstones of our shared success and we celebrate the exceptional contributions of exhibitors who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. As a country that continues to diversify its economy through sectors like renewable energy and sustainable tourism, the success of these exhibitors underscores the potential for economic growth that is both inclusive and environmentally responsible,” said Gabaraane adding that the fair aligns with Botswana’s broader economic goals of sustainability.