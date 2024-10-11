Couple mocked for humble wedding gets dream celebration

What started as a modest, low-budget wedding for love birds, Batshani Setoko and his sweetheart Gothatamodimo Batshani has transformed into a stunning, fairytale event, thanks to the kindness of sympathysers across the country.

The couple’s initial wedding ceremony was a humble affair- a worn-out suit, simple dress, and just enough cash to cover a marriage certificate.

With only their best man and bridesmaid by their side, they exchanged vows in a quiet, simple celebration.

After photos of their humble wedding surfaced on Facebook, trolls mocked the couple for their lack of resources.

But, in a heartwarming twist, what began as online ridicule quickly turned into a powerful outpouring of love and support.

Determined to give the couple the wedding of their dreams, Lentlafetse Abney- the owner of Jay’s Wedding Cars, decided to step in after seeing the viral social media post.

With the help of her friend, Mpho Hurndal, they created a WhatsApp group called ‘Batshani and Boitumelo’s Dream Wedding’ which received an overwhelming response from the public.

Talking to this publication this week, an elated Hurndal revealed that within days, over 400 people joined the group, eager to contribute to the celebration. “The response has been overwhelming. We have received monetary donations, wedding suits, gowns, shoes, tents, rings, and even a fleet of cars. It’s going to be a big wedding, and we’re thrilled to help them celebrate the day they deserve,” Hurndal shared.

In addition, DC Tours also hosted a pre-wedding event for the couple, giving them a glimpse of their glamorous upcoming day.

And it doesn’t end there. Another WhatsApp group has since been created to help expand Setoko’s family home, in a remarkable demonstration of how sheer community generosity can change people’s lives.

The wedding is set to take place in a lush garden in Masunga tomorrow (Saturday) where multitudes are expected to gather for the grand affair that Batshani and Gothatamodimo could only dream of.