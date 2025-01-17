DJ Robotic’s rapid rise

Having burst onto the entertainment scene in 2024, new kid on the block, DJ Robotic capped a successful breakthrough year with a hectic festive.

The 21-year-old was everywhere this Christmas, performing at big gigs across the country as promoters fell over themselves to book the sought-after young star.

In this candid chat, the self-taught DJ-cum-producer talks about his love for music, his inspirations, how he handles the pressures of fame, and what keeps him connected to his audience.

From his favourite gigs to plans for the future, DJ Robotic lets us in on his exciting journey, showing precisely why he’s one to watch in the music industry…

Tell us about yourself?

I’m Emmanuel Ketlogetswe, also known as DJ Robotic, born on 17 November 2003 at Thebephatshwa Airbase.

I’m a proud Mongwato from Mookane village.

My journey has been nothing short of incredible, and I’m grateful for how far I’ve come in such a short time.

I’ve always been passionate about music, and I’ve channeled that love into my career as a DJ and music producer.

How did you discover your love for DJing?

I grew up loving music.

It’s always been a huge part of my life, and my interest in DJing started when I was 18.

I was inspired by Shimza, who is one of my idols.

Back in Grade 12, I was fortunate to have access to music production software, and that gave me the platform to explore my creativity.

I started small, DJing with just a phone at school and hosting sessions at the hostel.

It was a humble beginning, but I always had faith that things would work out one day.

Looking back, I’m proud of the foundation I built during those early days.

You were booked everywhere this festive season. How did you manage to keep up with such a packed schedule?

You’re right, this festive season was incredibly busy for me.

It was a blessing, but it also required a lot of planning and teamwork.

I worked closely with my team to share ideas and ensure we had a smooth plan for getting to events safely and efficiently.

Balancing everything was challenging, but I’ve learned to stay focused and trust the process.

Having a solid team made all the difference.

Where did you learn to DJ, and what inspired your unique style?

I’m a self-taught DJ and producer.

My first experience with DJ decks was at an event where I was given a slot to perform.

That moment sparked something in me, and I haven’t looked back since.

My style is inspired by my deep connection to music.

I’m all about blending beats that resonate with both me and the crowd, creating an unforgettable experience every time I’m on stage.

You’ve been mesmerizing crowds with your energy. What’s your secret to keeping the audience hyped?

Honestly, I don’t have a specific secret.

It’s all about connecting with the music on a spiritual and physical level.

That energy naturally flows through me and onto the crowd.

I feed off their energy, and it creates this amazing cycle where we’re all vibing together.

It’s an incredible feeling that I never take for granted.

Was there a particular gig during the festive season that stood out as your favourite?

Yes, my favourite gig was at Riverside Deck in Francistown.

The vibe there was electric, and the crowd was amazing.

Its gigs like that where everything clicks perfectly, and you’re reminded why you do what you do.

Francistown will always hold a special place in my heart because of that performance.

Your popularity skyrocketed this season. How are you handling the sudden fame?

To be honest, I didn’t expect the fame to come so quickly, but I’m taking it all in my stride.

I’m staying grounded and keeping things as they were before.

I’ve always been someone who loves interacting with people, and fame won’t change that.

I believe in staying true to myself and treating everyone with kindness and respect.

That’s how I stay centered despite all the attention.

What’s your process for preparing a killer set for a big event?

I’m not one to prepare playlists in advance.

Instead, I rely on my intuition.

When I’m on stage, I let my heart and soul guide me.

It’s about being in the moment and feeling the vibe of the crowd.

That’s what makes each performance unique and memorable.

It’s not just about playing music, it’s about creating an experience.

Who are your biggest influences in the music and DJing scene?

My biggest influences are Shimza and Black Coffee.

Both of them have achieved so much and have stayed true to their art.

They inspire me to push boundaries and dream big.

Their journeys remind me that anything is possible if you stay committed and passionate about your craft.

What can we expect from DJ Robotic in the future?

There’s so much to look forward to!

Expect a lot of new music, both national and international collaborations.

I’m working on projects that I’m really excited about, and I can’t wait to share them with my fans.

The goal is to keep growing and to bring my unique sound to audiences all over the world.

What advice would you give to young DJs hoping to make it big like you?

To all the up-and-coming DJs out there, my advice is simple: keep grinding, stay focused, and never lose your hunger for success.

Be passionate about what you do and always remain disciplined.

The journey isn’t easy, but if you stay true to yourself and your craft, the rewards will come.

Believe in your dreams and work hard to make them a reality.

Is it true that you’re a traditional healer (Sangoma)?

Music is a spiritual thing, and I connect with it deeply.

People often speculate about my personal life, but I’ll just say this: I pour my soul into my music.

That’s all anyone needs to know.

I prefer to let my work speak for itself and keep certain aspects of my life private.

I guess this answers my next question but I’ll ask it anyway as it’s something young ladies up and down the country will want to know – are you in a relationship?

I can’t talk about my love life publicly.

I prefer to keep that aspect of my life private and focus on my career and music.

Fair enough. So besides being a DJ, what else do you do?

I’m a drummer and can play all kinds of drums.

I’m also a marimba percussionist and can play the piano.

When I have some free time, I enjoy playing football.

These activities help me stay grounded and balanced, giving me inspiration for my music as well.

Any parting words for your fans?

To everyone who has supported me, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

You’ve made this journey so much more meaningful.

Keep believing in me, and I promise to keep delivering music that moves you.

This is just the beginning for DJ Robotic, there’s so much more to come. Stay tuned!

And finally, Thank God It’s Friday. What are your plans for the weekend?

This weekend is packed!

I have a gig on Saturday (Jan 11, 2025)at Coconut Lounge in Francistown.

On Sunday (Jan 12, 2025)I’ll be back in Gaborone for another event, Genzi Sundays at Ayoba Shisanyama.

It’s going to be an exciting, busy couple of days, and I’m looking forward to connecting with my fans at both venues.