Xere brings the masses

The highly anticipated Xere Cultural Festival drew multitudes as the Basarwa community of Xere showcased their unique culture last weekend in Xere.

The celebrations were officially launched by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, accompanied by First Lady Neo Masisi and Vice President, as well as area Member of Parliament, Slumber Tsogwane.

Upon Masisi’s arrival at the Kgotla, he was met with demonstrations of Sesarwa customs, including starting a fire with sticks and traditional dances.

In his keynote address at the sundowner, Masisi emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering and promoting the rich cultural diversity of Botswana.

“Gathering here today aligns with our commitment to support and pledge towards the conservation of various cultures in Botswana to be showcased and flourish. This initiative can create income for locals to provide for their families as well as educate others on their culture,” Masisi said.

Additionally, he promised that the government would build a high-standard cultural village and donated a 4×4 Land Cruiser to the Xere Conservation Trust.

Minister of Youth, Gender, Sport, and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare, expressed the importance of culture and its preservation.

He said, “This Festival plays a key role in the growth, conservation, and dissemination of culture to the rest of the world so our youth are educated about their country and their identity.”

Rakgare also highlighted how this festival aligns with the efforts of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in protecting Botswana’s traditional heritage.

“Last year, we listed three elements of our heritage that we take pride in. However, we believe that there should be more as we have a very rich culture,” said Rakgare.

In his thanksgiving remarks, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane applauded President Masisi’s efforts to encourage self-development through entrepreneurship, citing the festival as a means to explore various streams of income.

Tsogwane highlighted, “President Masisi stated that the Xere community is surrounded by great wealth, but their greatest wealth is their own way of life. Their knowledge can best help them sustain themselves beyond the erosion of the environment and wildlife through the likes of climate change.”

For his part, Kgosi Molaodi Moipolai appreciated the contribution that the event brought to his village.

He expressed gratitude that the Basarwa are now appreciated and do not need to hide as was common in the olden days.

The sundowner concluded with a first-of-its-kind drone show that lit up the Xere night sky.

Images of a bow and arrow, wild animals, and “Xere” were boldly displayed across the sky in homage to the community.

Saturday’s festivities began with a game drive through the Central Kalahari Game Reserve.

The festival site featured a simulated cultural village, where the Basarwa provided a glimpse into their way of life through five mogwaafatshe houses.

These houses featured a nursing mother and child, a caretaker’s dwelling, a traditional doctor’s residence, a storage house for medicinal plants, and a wild food storage area, alongside live demonstrations of animal meat preparation.

The evening provided exhilarating entertainment through live performances at the concert.

The opening act was a brilliantly choreographed play by the Xere Cultural Ensemble, combining traditional dancing, singing, and storytelling.

This was followed by Ghanzi native Chukuma, who brought the crowd to life with a high-energy performance.

The audience exploded with excitement as Franco and Afro Musica brought their waist-winding musical numbers to the fore.

Culture Spears took the stage with their back-to-back classics, including the timeless “Borikiriki.”

Dust erupted from the crowd when Monnamogolo wa Thulaganyo performed his hit “Tlhoma ka Serethe.” Vee Mampeezy finally shut the show down with an electrifying performance that continued into the early hours of the morning.

The Xere Cultural Festival is poised to cement itself as a staple on the calendar for camping enthusiasts and tourists looking to explore Basarwa culture.