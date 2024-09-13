Eezy lounge, where urban meets relaxation

Inside Gaborone’s EESY Lounge

Nestled behind the ever-popular Domboshaba Bar, EESY Lounge is the latest hotspot to hit Gaborone’s Block 8 shopping complex.

If you’re familiar with the good vibes and energetic crowds that Domboshaba pulls in, you’ll find its offspring just as captivating, if not more.

As soon as you step into EESY Lounge, the relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere draws you in.

The decor is simple yet inviting, with pellet benches and tables that add a rustic charm.

The DJ, resident Gizzel, knows exactly how to set the mood with a mix of Afro Pop, Reggae, Hip Hop, and African soulful jazz that resonates perfectly with the lounge’s target market.

On Sundays, the Jazz theme takes over, offering a smooth, soulful escape to end the week on a high note.

During my visit, I was treated to a mouthwatering plate of pap and braai, accompanied by refreshingly cold drinks.

The service was impeccable, beautiful waitresses with endless smiles made sure I was well taken care of from the moment I arrived.

The overall experience was nothing short of delightful, promising that EESY Lounge is set to become one of the top crowd-pullers in the city.

Owner Simisani Chilisa is the visionary behind EESY Lounge.

“We had a lot of space at the back, and we just had a vision to expand on that. We wanted to give the place a different look and feel, so that people around Gaborone could have a place to sit, enjoy the ambiance, and truly unwind,” he said.

Currently employing 10 people, Chilisa has transformed what was once just extra space behind the bar into a relaxed yet buzzing venue where people can sit back, enjoy the ambiance, and truly unwind.

Security has been a focus, with efforts to beef up safety measures, especially given the early and sometimes rowdy crowds that bars typically attract.

“We try to beef up security, which is not always eesy, but we make sure our bouncers are monitoring the situation closely. We’ve also included waitresses for the lounge, so even when you’re not in VIP, we can get your drink orders quickly,” Chilisa explained.

EESY Lounge also knows how to keep things interesting with its themed nights.

Thursdays are Ladies Nights, where a complimentary glass of wine and a lively Hip Hop vibe await.

As the weekend rolls around, expect themed events like “Back to School” or “Winter Shutdown” to keep the excitement going.

“Our themed nights, especially Ladies Night, have become quite popular. We play Hip Hop, but we mix it up with other music genres to keep everyone entertained. With summer approaching, the lounge plans to roll out even more events, making it the go-to spot for anyone looking to enjoy a good time,” Chilisa said.

Looking ahead, the lounge is set to expand, enhancing its outdoor space, improving security, and refining the overall look and feel.

While EESY Lounge doesn’t serve its own dishes, they’ve partnered with neighbouring, Bareki Supermarket to offer a delightful Chisanyama experience, ensuring that your cravings are well satisfied.

“As we move closer to the festive season, we’re expanding the place, improving the security, and enhancing the overall environment. We’re still improving, and this is not the final finished product,” Chilisa added.

Whether you’re a Block 8 regular or a first-time visitor, EESY Lounge promises a warm, community-oriented vibe where you can kick back, enjoy great music, and make lasting memories.

The music kicks in early, the dance circles form quickly, and before you know it, you’re swept up in a wave of pure enjoyment.

EESY Lounge is more than just a bar, it’s an experience. And with the festive season on the horizon, it’s only going to get better.