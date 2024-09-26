Finding profit, pleasure and power in paint

A gifted story-teller, Busi Mabula tells her tales not by word-of-mouth or through the pages of a book but rather by brush stroke and a palette of paint.

Three years ago, the brilliant painter realised there was profit to be made from her passion and started producing pieces for sale through her business, The Museum Project.

With her works-of-art going for as much as P30, 000, it proved an inspired decision, the award-winning artist enjoying a decent living from her talent.

However, for the 25-year-old creative, financial reward will never trump the joy she gets from seeing her ideas come to life on canvas.

The proud Ndebele woman, who hails from Senyawe village near the Ramokgwebana border, is desperate to make a difference through her art.

Speaking to Voice Money during the OLDM GM’s Charity Walk on Orapa recently, where she was exhibiting her paintings, Mabula explained she creates artworks that promote positive change and carry important messages.

Describing herself as ‘a voice for the voiceless’ (something The Voice can relate too), Mabula said, “I capture stories that are around my country and around Africa.

“I am passionate about story-telling, inspiring thought and challenging stereotypes hence I focus on Africa. Through my art I am able to empower women and children, portray modern culture and create aesthetically pleasing art.”

Painting a picture with her words, the BAC Entrepreneurship and Business Leadership graduate reveals her process.

“I start with a spark of inspiration, an idea, a scene, or an emotion that ignites my imagination. I might spend some time sketching or planning, letting my thoughts flow and shaping the initial concept. Once I have a clear vision, I prepare my canvas, making sure it’s primed and ready for the creative process. I gather my brushes, paints and other tools, setting up my workspace so everything is in place,” notes Mabula, her youthful features lit-up with excitement.

Mabula begins by liberally applying the first layers of paint, using broad brushstrokes to establish composition and mood.

“I enjoy the freedom of these initial stages, where the canvas feels like a blank adventure waiting to unfold,” she says.

From there, she gradually refines her work, focusing on details and adjusting colours as her vision slowly takes shape.

“Each brush stroke is a step toward making my idea a reality. During the process, I frequently step back to view my painting from a distance, reassessing and making changes as needed. This stage is both challenging and rewarding, as I navigate through revisions and enhance the piece. Once I feel the painting is complete, I take a moment to reflect on my journey. Seeing the finished work is always a mix of satisfaction and introspection, marking the culmination of my creative effort.”

Depending on the size and intricacy involved, a piece can take anywhere between a day and two weeks to complete, while prices range from P500 to P30, 000.

Although she doesn’t restrict herself, Mabula prefers to use acrylic and oil paints.

“I enjoy mixed media art, which entails using different materials and tools to create an artwork,” adds the woman who first started taking art seriously as a student at Nanogang Junior Secondary School.

Inspired by local greats like: Itumeleng Motswetla, Prince Tom and Wilson Ngoni, Mabula is now being mentioned in the same breath as such icons.

Last year, she successfully held a solo exhibition at the up-market Black Restaurant in Gaborone’s CBD and also showcased her work at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair in Cairo, Egypt last November.

The ambitious artist assures Voice Money she’s just getting started.

“In a few years, I aspire to see my work reach new heights both technically and conceptually. I envision myself mastering new techniques and exploring different styles to push the boundaries of my creativity. My goal is to build a strong, recognizable body of work that reflects my unique vision and voice.”

“I hope to exhibit my art in prominent galleries and shows, gaining broader recognition and connecting with a diverse audience. I also aim to collaborate with other artists and creatives, drawing inspiration from their perspectives and experiences,” ends Mabula, before turning her attention to a prospective customer interested in one of her colourful paintings.