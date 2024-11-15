BW returns to Miss Universe after 11 years away

Eying more beautiful success for the country, Miss Universe Botswana, Dr. Thanolo Keutlwile, is currently hard at work in Mexico, preparing for Miss Universe and her date with destiny.

Now in its 74th edition, Botswana has a proud history at the world-famous pageant, most notably in 1999 when Mpule Kwelagobe was crowned queen.

Looking to follow in Kwelagobe’s shiny heels, 28-year-old Keutlwile is up against 126 hopefuls from around the globe all vying for the coveted title and an annual salary worth P3.32 million.

Dr. Keutlwile’s participations marks Botswana’s return to Miss Universe after an 11-year hiatus, with Tsaone Macheng the last to represent the country, back in 2013.

Taking place in Mexico City from 14 to 16 November, this year’s competition comes with several major rule changes, including the removal of restrictions on age (previously contestants had to be aged between 18 – 28), marital status, height and weight.

It is also set to be the biggest yet in terms of participants, smashing the previous best of 94 delegates in Bangkok six years ago.

Since arriving in Mexico two weeks ago, the Keutlwile has been busy with the initial stages of the competition, including registration, fittings, and photoshoots.

“We’ve managed to get everything done and are on track,” shared the celebrated general doctor.

Looking ahead, Dr. Keutlwile, who stands out for her closely shaved head, will focus on choreography and preparations for key events, including the ‘Best Dressed’ competition and the official crown reveal.

“This year’s stage, called the ‘Infinity Stage,’ symbolizes the endless potential of women as transformational leaders,” she explained.

The preliminary competition will take place on 14 November, with 30 ladies making it through to the semi-finals.

Fans can vote for Dr. Keutlwile to help her secure a spot in the top 30 by downloading the official Miss Universe app. Votes are free, with one allowed per day, and there is also an option to boost votes.

“Let’s stay positive and supportive. We’ve been away from the Miss Universe stage for 10 years, and it’s time for Botswana to return with discipline, pride, and leadership,” Dr. Keutlwile urged.