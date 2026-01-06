News

Two charged for New Year murder

CHARGED: Sehularo and Kadija

A 50-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death during New Year celebrations at Sesung village last Wednesday, just after midnight.

According to Letlhakeng police station commander, Superintendent Amos Kekgathetse, the incident was reported on December 1st at around 12:15am.

“Two men were socialising at a depot in Gee ward when the deceased and another man had a misunderstanding and exchanged words. The boyfriend of the depot owner intervened in an attempt to separate the men, allegedly assaulting both of them and ordering them to leave the premises,” explained the police officer.

During the altercation, one of the suspects, Mpusetsang Sehularo (40), is said to have fled the scene while the deceased, Modisaemang Sefarane remained behind.

It is alleged that the depot owner’s boyfriend, Tiroyaone Kadija (53), continued assaulting Sefarane after he refused to leave.

Kadija is said to have assaulted Sefarane, striking him with a fist on the head and causing him to fall down before continuing to kick him, leaving him motionless.

The incident was reported to Sefarane’s relatives, who took him to Letlhakeng clinic, where he was certified dead upon arrival.

The police then arrested the two men, Sehularo and Kadija, and charged them with murder.

The duo appeared before a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Sehularo pleaded with the court to grant him bail, claiming he cares for his blind aunt.

Kadija also sought bail, stating that he has young children and is responsible for taking care of his elderly mother.

State prosecutor Sergeant Bakang Selaledi opposed the bail application, stating that investigations were still at an early stage and that they were yet to record statements from potential witnesses.

In his ruling, Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi dismissed the bail application, noting that investigations in murder cases are complex and require police to investigate without any interference.

The accused will return to court on February 19th for mention.

