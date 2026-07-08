Prison warder admits stabbing colleague during drinking session

A prison warder stationed at the First Offenders Prison in Gaborone has admitted stabbing a fellow correctional officer in the stomach during what was supposed to be a casual drinking session.

Appearing before Extension II Magistrates Court on Friday 3 July, Godirilemang Oteng, 40, pleaded guilty to unlawfully wounding his colleague.

The incident occurred at the Prison Camp in Gaborone two days earlier.

According to the cops, Oteng stabbed his colleague with a sharp object, believed to be a nail cutter, while the two were drinking alcohol together at their place of residence.

Police further told court the unprovoked attack was completely out of the blue as there had been no argument or altercation between the two men before the stabbing.

Desperate not to be placed with the people he normally guards, begging for bail, Oteng said he had already missed one day of work and feared losing his job if he remained away from duty for more than 20 days.

The warder also informed court he suffers from asthma and that his health condition made it difficult for him to remain in custody.

Additionally, he revealed he has a minor child under his care who is dependent on him.

Despite the offence occurring less than 48 hours earlier, Chief Magistrate, Kamogelo Mmesi saw fit to set Oteng free, granting him bail to the tune of P500.

The matter will proceed with facts reading on 16 July.